Father of 12 Nick Cannon took to Instagram June 14 to show love to his twin sons Zillion and Zion for their second birthday.

The new Beat Shazam host posted a photo of himself and the boys in denim ensembles paired with white shoes, headbands and tank tops. Cannon rocked a classic blue denim jacket while his youngsters sat in their light-wash Canadian tuxedos on his lap.

The photos were taken initially during Abby De La Rosa’s most recent maternity shoot. In addition to the twin 2-year-olds she shares with Cannon, the co-parents welcomed a baby girl named Beautiful Zeppelin last November.

“Can’t believe it’s been two years already!! Zillion and Zion, the world is yours!! I love you so much! Happy birthday, sons!!” Cannon captioned the cute post.

The twins’ mother also posted a tribute to her and Cannon’s toddlers.

The mother of three posted two photos from the children’s balloon-filled birthday party. In honor of her twins’ special day, she penned, “Twice the fun, Twice the Love. Cheers to 2! We love you, Zillion & Zion 🤍🤍✨.”

Cannon shares 12 children with six different women.

During the June 14 episode of The Language of Love with Dr. Laura Berman podcast, the Wild’ N Out host said not all of his children were planned, but it was God’s plan to have them. The 42-year-old TV personality even noted that many of his co-parents were on birth control when they conceived.

“I lend that type of stuff to God,” Cannon explained. “Those are miracles.”

“It’s almost like when you have these manifestations or visions, if that’s what you want to call them, it’s like, ‘Oh, that all makes sense now,'” the father of twelve added.

“I’ve heard, ‘You’re going to be a father of many. You’re a great influence. Your lineage, your offspring, are going to do great things.’ I’ve had that. And I’m like, ‘the more, the merrier,’ we roll the dice to the name and what you will build.”

Cannon shares his first set of twins, a fraternal pair, Monroe and Moroccan, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. The TV host has three children with Brittany Bell — sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, nine months, as well as daughter Powerful Queen.

The rest of Cannon’s brood includes 11-month-old son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, 9-month-old daughter Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole, and his two children with Alyssa Scott. The latter and Cannon had a son named Zen, who died in December 2021 from a rare brain cancer. He was five months old at his untimely passing.

Cannon and Scott welcomed their second child, Halo Marie, six months ago.

As noted, the performer also has three children with De La Rosa.

