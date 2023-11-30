Faisa Farole Opens 1st Black Woman-Owned And Operated Midwifery Birthing Center In Washington

After attaining 20 years of midwifery experience, Faisa Farole founded Washington state’s first Black woman-owned and operated freestanding birth center.

Her achievement, Federal Way Birth Center in Seattle, serves as a community-focused environment for all, but particularly for women and babies of color. Based on related adverse outcomes Black women face in the U.S. — such as a disproportionately high maternal mortality rate — Farole’s latest venture in the birthing field will serve as a culturally competent space filled with passionate medical providers for a vulnerable population.

Hitting closer to the birthing center’s home, the Seattle Times reported in June that the city’s Black mothers were three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white people.

Farole spoke about Federal Way Birth Center’s importance in the outlet’s more recent coverage. She said, “It’s historic, but it’s also sad there haven’t been any others in the past, considering Black and brown women’s status in this maternal health crisis.”

“The [research] shows that midwifery is the answer for saving Black lives and giving women satisfactory care that they enjoy being part of, as well,” added the multihyphenate midwifery expert, who additionally has a practice of her own and a doula nonprofit called Global Perinatal Services.

Federal Way Birth Center celebrated its grand opening Nov. 12. It’s located in the Federal Way neighborhood of Seattle and extremely close proximity to two different hospitals, according to its website.

The Seattle Times reported that the organization plans to bring babies worldwide in early 2024. Federal Way Birth Center’s website disclosed that it’s awaiting its license from the State of Washington.

The center’s website also outlined why the organization refers to itself as a “freestanding birth clinic.”

“A freestanding birth center is appropriate for low-risk candidates seeking personalized care with a midwife, minimum interventions during labor and birth, and those who value taking an active role in their experience.”

The services the center will provide for its community include the whole gamut of female reproductive and birthing-related necessities. Patrons can take free pregnancy tests, get annual check-ups, receive childbirth education and attend parent support groups. Moreover, mommies-to-be can do their labor and delivery on-site and make prenatal and postpartum-related visits for themselves and their newborn.

Blavity reported that the center is 3,000 square feet and has exam rooms, teaching spaces and an office. The source added that Federal Way Birth Center also includes three fully equipped birthing suites with beds, tubs and bathrooms.

While receiving her education, Farole finished the prerequisites to become a registered nurse. She ultimately got her Bachelor’s degree in midwifery and then her Master’s in Maternal Child Health Systems.

The wife and mother of two’s unofficial mission statement was written in her GoFundMe description and on Global Midwifery Services’ homepage.

“I love serving Black families and helping Black babies [birth] into this world. My work is needed now more than ever. I choose this profession, not for the money but because I want to make sure that black lives are given a fair start from the beginning.”

To support Farole’s efforts, consider donating to Federal Way Birth Center’s GoFundMe. The fundraiser is currently at $15,650 of its $100,000 goal.

