MadameNoire Featured Video

A recent Page Six report claims Ye, formerly Kanye West, overstayed his welcome at the prestigious Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club in Surfside, Fl., the rapper’s favorite hotel, and gave staff members one helluva headache.

Although not completely silent, the ritzy hotel is distanced from the typical South Beach nightlife. But that didn’t stop Ye and his late-night shenanigans. Sources claimed that security staff and other hotel employees were disgruntled by Ye inviting guests after hours and bringing a ruckus to their neighborhood.

For instance, Ye arrived in Miami last month to attend the city’s annual Art Basel. On Friday night (Dec. 12), when Ye performed in a Ku Klux Klan-inspired hood while on stage with Lil Baby and Offset, the hotel saw around 15 SUVs arriving and leaving their property all night until 5 a.m.

According to the Surf Club Hotel’s policies, children under 18 can stay for free, but the tenant must register additional guests (18+) for extra fees.

The Donda rapper made himself at home and set up a recording studio in his five-star suite.

He was probably working on his and Ty Dolla $ign’s upcoming album, Vultures.

It is not a good time for Ye to be burning the bridges he has now. Adidas and Gap already severed ties with him, and he’s pissed off the Jewish community even more with a 10-minute antisemitic rant in Las Vegas about Donald Trump, Adolf Hitler and Jesus Christ.

During a 10-minute Cuckoo-for-cocoa-puffs rant in early December, he connected himself to Jesus Christ and Hitler, screaming for the small crowd around him to “Sponsor that.”

He also claimed Zionist Jews owned hospitals, private schools and banks.

On Dec. 26, the “Hurricane” hitmaker took to Instagram with an apologetic message written in Hebrew.

“I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions. It was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

Ye’s latest rant can only help or hurt the outcome of his pending album Vultures with Ty Dolla $ign, which is expected to be released Jan. 12.

On Nov. 22, Ye dropped “Vultures,” a single featuring himself, Ty Dolla $ign and rapper Bump J.