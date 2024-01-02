MadameNoire Featured Video

Lil Scrappy is turning over a new leaf in the new year! In a recent Instagram Live session, the rapper apologized to the mothers of his children for his disrespectful ways.

“I’mma apologize to both of my kids’ moms. Man, I’m sorry for any disrespect I ever caused y’all ’cause I know I’ve been disrespectful as f—k in the past years,” he said. “It’s a new year. I’m turning over a new leaf. But still. I know I’ve been disrespectful. I don’t give a f—k if you disrespected me or not. I’m sorry.”

He extended his apology to all the women he disrespected, holding himself accountable for treating women poorly.

The Love & Hip Hop star spoke about the Papoose and Remy Ma infidelity circumstance and the internet’s reaction to it to highlight the gender-bias issue among Black women and men—how Black women diminish Black men’s experiences and vice versa.

“They talking about the Black woman is the most unprotected person on the motherf—g earth when n—s is dying daily. N—s is dying daily!”

The dirty South rapper contended to overlooking the gender margins and his past trauma and supporting his brothers and sisters, urging others to do the same—highlighting how the gender-biased mindset impacts the upbringing of Black kings and queens.

“I’m standing up for the Black women, and I’m standing up for the Black men. That’s what I’m doing.”

“How you gon’ deplete a man, and you got a whole man you got to raise?” He said later in the live. “You should be trying to build men up ’cause you got a whole son. The f—k is wrong with you? You should be trying to build women up. You got a whole daughter…a whole woman you gotta raise!”

Scrappy admitted to being a “whole f—k n—a” to women due to the pain and frustration he preserved, but he is changing his ways, hence his apology to both mothers.

Amid the tension between Scrappy and Bambi, the internet has seen the rapper and Erica spending much time together. Most recently, the former couple visited a Georgia spa for the holidays and went on IG Live in the jacuzzi, all giggles and smiles.

Internet users firmly believe the two reignited the flames despite them denying and calling it “co-parenting.”

But when influencer Khaotic confronted the reality star about his relationship with both women in a TikTok video posted on Dec. 29, Scrappy was very cautious about what information aired to the public.

For instance, Khaotic jokingly mentioned the possibility of Scrappy getting back together with Bambi, causing Scrappy to freak out and shut that notion down.

“I don’t want that in the air,” Scrappy said with his eyebrows raised.

Khaotic stated Scrappy was in a relationship, but the rapper clarified he was in one “with God.”

The influencer spewed the receipts the internet saw, from the Hawaii trip Erica and Scrappy took for her birthday to the spa retreat, and the “Money in the Bank” rapper set the record straight.

According to him, he and Erica had separate rooms on both trips, and he denied being in love with Erica.