Those rooting for Love & Hip Hop: Miami’s Lil Scrappy and Erica Dixon to rekindle their romance may be getting their wish.

The cordial ex-lovers seemed comfortable displaying and voicing their tight-knit relationship on Instagram Live Nov. 11, with Scrappy declaring they were married.

Coming from a brunch hollering and cackling, Scrappy (off-camera), Erica, and another person (off-camera) were in a vehicle on their way to another destination, joking around before Erica started going off on haters watching the Live.

“Y’all be mad ’cause me and my baby daddy can co-parent and get to the money,” she said. “I’m sorry you can’t get to the money with your baby daddy. I mean, step your game up, sex your frame up, sis. Don’t be mad at me.”

Scrappy joined in, claiming the haters’ baby daddies were “not around” and “non-existent” before proudly declaring twice, “I want my baby mama, though.”

The 39-year-old then pounced on a commenter who mentioned them co-parenting and asked where their daughter, Emani, was.

Scrappy answered that she was in college, while Erica clarified that she and Scrappy would “forever be family.”

“We have a child, a child that’s in college. I don’t know if yours went to college,” Erica said before the 39-year-old “Money in the Bank” rapper interrupted with, “Scrappy and Erica getting married!”

Erica screamed for Scrappy to shut up and continued with her rant.

“We gon’ forever be around each other,” she said. “Just like I still bring my parents together, Emani’s gonna still bring her parents together. So, we forever have to co-parent.”

She addressed another commenter who called Emani grown. Erica agreed that her daughter was grown, but they would continue caring for her since she was their child.

Scrappy could be heard in the background, stating, “I don’t know what she’s talking about. Anyway, we getting back together. It’s my baby right here.”

When a viewer claimed the two weren’t married, Erica asked who told them that before quickly deciding not to say anything further.

Scrappy cut in and exclaimed, “We married!”

In October, Erica shut down rumors of her and Scrappy rekindling their romance during a trip to Hawaii.

After many noticed that the former LHHM lovers were on the same vacation in Hawaii for Erica’s birthday last month, many thought it was the two “spinning the block.” But the 39-year-old mother affirmed she and Scrappy were “in a good space” and excellent at co-parenting Emani, MadameNoire reported.

“Me and Emani’s father are cool,” she said. “We are family. We’re in a good space. Some of y’all be some weirdos. I’m big on accountability moving forward. I ultimately have to have a relationship. Deal with him forever because we do share a child. Emani’s going to get married one day. Have kids. Share grandchild. Like we just gon’ forever be family.”

Erica continued, “I mean, some people get it. Some people don’t. And I think we just both at a place where we just want peace.”