MadameNoire Featured Video

A Black Amazon driver in Houston, Texas, recorded a vexed Karen attacking her as she attempted to deliver a package to an apartment.

Red Rose Media shared the video on Instagram, displaying a well-dressed Grinch pushing and shoving the driver, Maiya Miller, who had a package she was trying to deliver in her hand.

Miller tried to continue her business and pay Karen no mind, but the holly with no jolly wouldn’t let up.

“We’ve had thieves here, and you’re a thief,” Karen said.

The Amazon employee politely asked the incessant woman not to touch her, but the elder Karen clearly couldn’t comprehend personal space, something taught in kindergarten.

“Excuse me. Please don’t touch me,” Miller asked the lady.

Karen dared to respond with, “Don’t touch me,” when the video showed her coming at the Amazon employee, hitting Miller with her phone. Another Karen interfered, threatening to get security, which Miller agreed to.

“Thank you. Please call security,” Miller commented.

Karen 2.0 clarified she was calling security to escort Miller out despite seeing Karen No. 1 pushing the Amazon driver against the wall and attacking her.

“She’s attacking me!” Karen said, but the video showed the opposite. The Karen, who accused Miller of being a thief, then stole the package she was trying to deliver from her hand.

According to Miller’s GoFundMe page, which she created to help with bills since she took a break from Amazon, she was delivering a package in a Houston neighborhood, River Oaks.

A resident allowed her into the building, and Miller took the elevator to the second floor with the same resident inside. Miller, following protocol, moved to get off on the second floor to make a successful delivery. The resident stopped her and commented about how deliveries went to the concierge.

“I decided to go with what the delivery instructions said and tried to find the customer door on the [second] floor,” Miller explained.

The resident started freaking out and got the lady in the video involved, telling her the Amazon driver wouldn’t listen about going to the concierge.

“Both of these were older white women, who I assume were rich based on the neighborhood and fancy apartment building, and I absolutely believe their vitriol towards me was racially motivated,” she wrote.

Miller plans on pressing charges against the woman and has already filed a police report. She also wants the security footage of the incident, but the apartment building hasn’t been forthcoming with it.

Shortly after the video became popular, the Amazon driver gave an update.

“I still don’t know who the Karen who attacked me is,” she said. “I have no clue. I know someone in Houston knows her, so please keep sharing.”

Investigators contacted her and assured them they were investigating the matter and would give her updates, but she hasn’t received any yet.

Miller is open to advice from anyone on legal representation or recommendations.

Her GoFundMe goal is $4,000.