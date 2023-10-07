MadameNoire Featured Video

A white Iowa woman learned her lesson after she called a Black moving company employee the N-word twice. He refused to work for her and immediately unloaded his moving truck.

The mover filmed and posted the encounter on TikTok under the username @40rtyohlordy on Friday, Sept. 29.

“How you racist asking for my help,” the text over the video read. According to the video, the TikToker works at the Two Men and a Truck company in Iowa and was helping the woman move stuff out of a home. As the mover approached the front door, the woman said something inaudible, and he responded respectfully.

“I feel that, but you can’t say things like that,” he said.

The white woman interrupted him and raised her voice, saying, “And I apologized, didn’t I?”

Keeping his tone neutral, the man told her the apology didn’t matter.

“Two times you came out and told me…your parents would have called me a [N-word] and this and that. I don’t give a fuck about what your parents would have said.”

Karen dared to state she “went to school with Black people” as if that would improve her situation.

“It doesn’t matter,” the mover argued. “It don’t give you the right to say the N-word.”

The woman knew damn well she needed help from the movers but screamed that he could leave like she had the authority to dismiss him, adding that her stuff wasn’t coming off the truck.

“Your shit coming right off this truck, lady,” he told her. “Get your clown ass out of here. That shit coming off my truck, period. Racist ass lady.”

Talking to someone off-camera, the woman wearing an oversized blue shirt, shorts and Nike slides pointed at the movers unloading her belongings while looking forward and screamed, “I’m not [going to] have them move me ever again.”

Unbothered by the woman’s declaration, the mover responded, “Don’t. We don’t move racist people anyway.”

That seemed to boil Karen’s blood because she screamed, “I’m not racist!”

“Yeah, aight! Take your ass in the crib, lady.”

The grey-haired Karen could’ve kept her mouth shut to save herself from embarrassment but continued flapping her gums, clearly unaware of what “crib” meant.

“Honey, I’m moving to the crib. And I’ve lived on the crib…I lived on 24th and Court. I know what the crib is,” she said.

The man couldn’t do anything else but chuckle at her response. Commenters laughed at the woman and applauded the mover.

“That’s right, young king. Ain’t good money.”

“You better than me! I would’ve drove off with the back still open and let all the stuff fly out.”

“‘I know what the crib is!’ has me.”

“What a king. Whatever was lost that day will come back to you in abundance.”

“It’s the ‘you can leave but…'”

“I love how you kept it respectful even through the disrespect. Salute.”