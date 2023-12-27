MadameNoire Featured Video

Congratulations are in order for megastar Tamar Braxton, who re-engaged with her Queen’s Court beau, Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson, on Christmas day in “Ho ho ho” pajamas.

The “Love & War” songstress posted her proposal video on Dec. 26, with the first slide displaying her opening a blue box to reveal a blinding diamond ring. In the second slide, JR got down on one knee and slid the engagement ring on Tamar’s left hand.

The couple embraced and shared a smooch before Tamar showed off her ring.

The 46-year-old’s commenters gave mixed reactions, with many iffy about the ordeal since the drama involving them and reality star Tommie Lee unfolded not too long ago. Tamar addressed the elephant on the internet and naysayers in the caption.

“3 months ago, we thought we hated each other, and we were completely over,” she started the caption. “Here we are after a simple football game box you got for your birthday and one REAL HARD conversation…we knew that whatever happened in the past was just that and anything other than US and our family only mattered.”

Tamar persisted, “So, the truth is we don’t care if anyone disagrees with it. We choose to love each other out loud and proud because we found something worth fighting for and forgiving each other for every day in front and behind the scenes. @rarebreednola, I love you with my entire heart and from now on, our troubles are miles away. I’m having myself a Merry little Christmas now.”

As many recall, Tamar and Jeremy (it’s too cute how their names rhyme) got engaged at the season 1 finale that aired in March. Seven months later, Jeremy dropped the news of their decision to call it quits in an essay posted on Instagram (Oct. 2), highlighting how he ended things.

“I ended the relationship to focus on returning to positive energy [and] being a better person,” the Atlanta-based attorney wrote. “What happened and why – that’s our private place.”

Things got juicier when Tommie was spotted with the singer’s then-ex-beau at an NBA game following Tamar and Tommie’s online spat regarding the Chrisean Rock and James Wright Chanel assault incident.

Tamar called Tommie a cokehead, and the Baddies West star subtly slammed her previously failed relationship with Jeremy and failed marriage(s) and called her the “ugly [Braxton] sister.”

The 39-year-old reality star appeared on The Jason Lee Show to clarify how things happened between her and Jeremy after she professed her dislike of Tamar.

She recalled approaching Jeremy and commenting about how well he wore a suit.

“The next few sentences was, ‘I would like to take you to dinner. I would like to take you…'”

Tommie felt off about Jeremy, claiming he seemed like a clout chaser and disgusted her by how he talked about his former lover over the phone. She claimed she recorded their conversations for precaution because he was a lawyer.

She admitted to doing it to be petty but started to feel for Tamar once she saw J’s ways. She recalled him informing her that their date would be private, but she was surprised to discover the two going to a public NBA game, elevating the feeling he was using her.

“The day before I fly out, he sends me tickets,” Tommie said. “I was like, ‘huh?’ But you want Tommie Lee to go sit on the floor at the Hawks game that’s not private? So, that let me know…”

Tamar and Jeremy got back together in early December.