Tommie Lee posting clips with Tamar Braxton’s ex-fiancé Jeremy “JR” Robinson has taken the two women’s online beef to another level.

The Love & Hip Hop celebrity posted footage Nov. 18 of her and JR at an Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers NBA game the previous evening. The clips showed JR sitting beside Tommie in a leather Louis Vuitton jacket while she was dressed in a black jumpsuit.

It’s unclear if the attorney and Love & Hip Hop star’s link-up was a date. That said, JR smiled goofily and leaned in close to speak with Tommie before she flirtatiously and lightly wrapped her hand around his wrist.

In another clip, Tommie more distinctly captured JR’s face on camera. The NOLA repping and Atlanta working attorney seemed caught off guard when he realized his companion for the evening was recording.

Text written on one of Tommie’s videos said, “Last night’s game was all over the place.”

Instagram users had a lot to say about the linkup in the Shade Room‘s comments.

In addition to thinking that JR and Tommie being at the basketball game together was messy, others thought Tommie posting the clips was thirsty.

“Wait a min!!!! You say you left Tamar because it wasn’t peaceful and you went to Tommie… I hope y’all just happened to be sitting next to each other.” “Girl put that camera away, you too happy to be a rebound ðŸ˜‚.” “She couldn’t wait to be seen. He was caught off guard with her video, with her clout chasing ahhhz.”

Tommie clapped back at the haters in a lengthy comment she penned Nov. 19. She accused those acting “holier than thou” of being the same people who ate up her shenanigans every chance they got. She said she was “flabbergasted and disgusted” with how easily people ran with online narratives when they could be attending to “real issues” in their own lives.

“Look at y’all, like really look at yourselves. It’s over 20,000 comments of y’all holier than thou, the most perfect people on earth, shaming the drama y’all live for lol. Out of all these comments, how many of y’all really know me or any of these people involved in what y’all created? And again, y’all are the problem. Done made up so many instances of two people sitting beside each other at a game — jokes on you idiots.”

“Y’all will always choose to slander the next [person] because somehow it makes you feel better about yourselves when the joke is on someone else. But the real gag is I’ll troll you fools till my end day #wakeup #dobetter #youdisgusting and have absolutely no life!” she added.

Tommie posted the clips with JR days after she and Tamar had a nasty online exchange.

The Love & Hip Hop star questioned whether clips of Tamar’s Love and War 10th Anniversary Tour would have gone viral without Chrisean Rock’s appearance at the singer’s Los Angeles stop Nov. 10. Tamar clapped back by referencing Tommie’s past substance abuse issues.

The Love & Hip Hop star then called Tamar a “Muppet baby” and really disparaged the singer on X Nov. 13.

Tamar is yet to speak on Tommie and JR’s recent basketball game appearance. The attorney made the couple’s split public in October and specified that he broke up with the “Love and War” singer. He said he wanted to focus on “getting back to positive energy and being a better person.”

