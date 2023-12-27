MadameNoire Featured Video

Texas-based tattoo artist Dallas Inkk has social media users shedding tears of joy over a sweet video of his daughter receiving an unexpected Christmas present.

On Dec. 25, the entrepreneur and doting dad took to Instagram with a video that captured his daughter, Siya, opening up a gift on Christmas Day. The adorable cutie patootie stopped and gasped in shock when she peeled back the gift wrap to reveal a bright pink 40oz Stanley Cup buried underneath.

Siya burst into tears of joy and pulled her father in for a big hug.

“That’s what you wanted, huh?” Dallas Inkk asked his adorable daughter.

Siya — overcome with emotion — shook her head and replied, “Thank you so much.”

In the caption, Dallas Inkk reflected on why Siya’s reaction was so precious.

“My Hushpuppy been asking for a Stanley Cup, and for the longest, I didn’t even know what it was!! Not a iPhone or $10 bands…A CUP!!!” the father wrote. “I have been sayin’ my Siya got some in her that no one else has, and here’s the proof. Tears of gratitude all for a cup.”

The cup’s maker, Stanley, even got in on the action, leaving a comment on the post and requesting to use the endearing photo for campaign purposes.

“Love this! We’d like to feature it. If you give us permission, comment back #StanleyApproved. You can also read our Image Use Agreement at the link in our bio,” the company wrote.

It’s the little things in life that can bring someone immense joy, and in the comments section, users were brought to tears by Siya’s heartwarming reaction.

“Why am I crying? Her sincerity, his willingness to give her the simple things just to see a smile…..All OF IT!” one user penned.

Entrepreneur and influencer Trishonna Helm wrote, “She’s so grateful I love it. We weren’t happy until we got cell phones and Nintendo DS’s lol.”

A third user commented, “May her cup runneth over. Sending her little heart love. She’s definitely deep. This made me tear up how grateful she is.”

Some users noticed that Siya may have received a brand new iPhone for Christmas and were moved to joy seeing the youngster take pride in her new Stanley Cup over the expensive device. Users applauded Dallas Inkk for taking the time out to listen to his daughter and delivering her a meaningful gift that she’ll never forget.

“It’s the new phone sitting next to her but the cup meaning the most for me.” “You made an effort to hear her and what she wanted….Now you have to get one for yourself too. They make a bunch of different types and colors.”

Dallas Inkk is a proud father with a loving heart, and we get choked up watching this video every time. This will be a Christmas little Siya never forgets.

Salute to Dallas Inkk!

