MadameNoire Featured Video

Latto held her third annual “Christmas in Clayton” event on Dec. 16, and the rap baddie teamed up with several big-name brands to spread the Christmas spirit in her community.

According to a press release, on Saturday, Latto, 25, donated over $500,000 worth of gifts to children in her hometown of Clayton County, Georgia, during her annual Christmas bash. The hip-hop star was raised in Clayton — a suburban community – located just south of downtown Atlanta. The global superstar’s big deal was made possible through donations and sponsorships with major brands like Apple, HALLS, UGG and Savage X Fenty.

Held at the Clayton State University Gymnasium in Morrow, Georgia, kids of all ages attended the special holiday event, according to a video posted by Wave Check on X Dec. 17. In the short clip, the “Big Energy” rapper could be seen interacting with adorable children as she helped them to pick out gifts scattered around the massive gymnasium filled with toys, dolls, bikes and fancy electronics.

In a press release, District 1 Commissioner Dr. Alieka Anderson gushed about Latto’s giving spirit.

“We are ecstatic to bring back Christmas in Clayton for the third time. This event allows us to give back to Clayton County residents and children just in time for the holidays,” she said. “Words cannot express how amazing it is to have Latto return to Clayton County to help spread some holiday cheer throughout our community. Her generosity is sincerely appreciated by our children and our community.”

Latto’s third annual “Christmas in Clayton” event was organized through her Win Some Give Some Foundation. Established in 2021, the Win Some Give Some Foundation provides at-risk youth with educational resources and self-esteem support.

Latto was honored with the key to Clayton in 2022 after she donated Christmas gifts, dinner and necessities to over 500 families during her second annual Christmas event, spearheaded by Win Some Give Some. City officials also honored the “Put It On Da Floor Again” hitmaker with her own day, which was declared Dec. 18.

“Latto is the epitome of greatness here in Clayton County,” Commissioner Anderson told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution after the historic proclamation. “Our kids love her, the commissioners love her, and this is a collaboration that has been great for the community and the children in Clayton County Public Schools.”

Anderson added, “I want them to see the spirit of giving. When you give, it reciprocates back to you. What we tell our kids in Clayton County is that you can go and be anything you want to be, and Latto is a great example of that.”

During a speech, Latto gushed about the importance of giving back to her community.

“I owe a lot of my success to Clayton County, so it feels really good to be here,” Latto said, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted. “My old school, Rex Mill [Middle School], is literally two minutes down the street, and [as] we were driving past it, I was like, ‘Oh my God. Everything is coming full circle.’ I’m so blessed and happy to share my blessing.”

Latto gave back to residents of Georgia in 2021.

The self-proclaimed “Queen of Da Souf” hosted her “Latto 4 The Ladies & Babies Christmas” party. Held at the Virginia Gray Burton Recreation Center in Riverdale, Georgia, the femcee gifted toys, meals, Visa Gift cards and other essentials to young moms and their children.

We love to see it, Latto!

RELATED CONTENT: Latto Racks Up Almost $100K In Bids After ‘The Panty Police’ Comment On Her Cheetah Print Underwear