Beyoncé’s childhood home in Houston caught on fire early Christmas morning, Dec. 25, according to ABC. Thankfully, the family residing in the house wasn’t injured.

Dispatch received a call about a blazing two-story brick house on Monday around 2 a.m. When the Houston Fire Department arrived within five minutes, they saw the Riverside Terrace home engulfed in flames and put the fire out within 10 minutes. The family who lived in the house—a couple and their two small children—managed to escape– unscathed.

Footage showed only one corner of the house engulfed in flames, but the rest remained intact. Firefighters prevented more damage from occurring.

Firefighters are currently investigating what caused the fire, which could take up to a few months.

The house is located at 2414 Rosedale, according to the Houston Chronicle. The Knowles family purchased the home in 1982 after Beyoncé was born, and they lived there until she was five years old.

According to the Houston Business Journal, the singer’s parents, Mathew and Celestine “Tina” Knowles, bought the house for $64,000 from John and Artie Criesman. It was built on an 8,600-square-foot lot in 1946.

After the Knowles family moved out, Beyoncé’s sister, Solange Knowles, was born in 1986.

Brad Upshaw of The Upshaw Group owns the home, and in 2018, he spoke with Good Morning America about when the Knowles sold the home. At the time of Upshaw’s interview, the house was for sale.

“So she [Beyoncé] would’ve been about five months old,” Upshaw said. “They lived there until she was about five [years old), so this was an early childhood home.”

When he learned the importance of the home and how it is a historic landmark for Houston, he was eager to sell it.

A TikTok video showed Mama Tinka Knowles and the “I Care” singer visiting her childhood home and taking photos of it while in town for her Renaissance Tour.

According to Zillow, the home is 2,938 sqft with three bedrooms and three baths. The home’s estimate is over $500,000. It’s also advertised as Beyoncé’s childhood home.

“BEYONCE! CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! Your chance to own a piece of music & Houston history with this Riverside Terrace classic, an early childhood home of Beyonce! Recently featured on ABC News/Good Morning America and news outlets around the country,” the house description read.

The place has updated granite and a stainless-steel kitchen, a spacious living room with a romantic fireplace, a master retreat with a “stage” bed platform, and a spiral staircase to a third-floor loft. It also has a den/media room downstairs that could act as a fourth bedroom.