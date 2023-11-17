MadameNoire Featured Video

Word on the street is that Las Vegas’ new music venue, Sphere, wants Beyoncé to be its next headliner.

According to an article published in the New York Post on Nov 16, talks are happening between the superstar’s team and the owner of Sphere, James Dolan, to bring Beyoncé’s one-of-a-kind stage presence to the $2.3 billion venue. The singer’s mother, Tina Knowles, and husband, rapper Jay-Z, reportedly toured the venue on separate occasions.

Sphere, which opened its doors in September, reportedly hopes Beyoncé will do a residency after Dublin band U2 wraps up its concert series in February 2024. While talks about the potential deal are still in the works, Queen Bey’s team allegedly told Sphere that a residency production would cost the music space around $10 million. The figure is reportedly about the same amount the new Las Vegas Strip attraction used to put on U2’s UV Achtung Baby Live 36-show residency.

The venue’s vying for Beyoncé comes as no surprise following her viral and buzzworthy Renaissance World Tour earlier this year. The concert run’s hype continues as the Grammy winner has an upcoming film entitled Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, which is set to hit theaters Dec. 1 .

“When I’m performing, I am nothing but free,” the seasoned performer and mother of three said in the trailer. “The goal of this tour was to create a place where everyone is free and no one is judged. Unique.”

According to Variety, the Renaissance World Tour had 2.7 million fans in attendance and earned over $579 million across 56 tour dates and 39 cities.

In August, Billboard dubbed the run of concerts as “the highest-grossing tour by a woman in the Boxscore archives.” The global superstar broke the record for the highest one-month gross for tours since Billboard started tracking the numbers via Boxscore in 1985. In July, the tour earned $127.6 million.

It surpassed that record-breaking number in August by making $179.3 million.

Moving past Madonna, Beyoncé now holds the record for the highest-grossing tour for a female artist.

Located on the east side of the Venetian Resort, Sphere stands 366 feet tall and is 516 feet wide. Its vast dimensions make it “the world’s largest spherical structure,” according to CNN .

Other considerations for headlining the 20,000-seat venue in the new year reportedly include Bon Jovi, Paul McCartney and Lady Gaga.

