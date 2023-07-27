MadameNoire Featured Video

Beyoncé’s on-stage vocals remain on point — even when the Renaissance singer has to croon instructions to her team.

The multitalented mother of three has social media in a tizzy over how she handled a malfunction with her tour’s equipment during a concert on the American leg of her Renaissance World Tour.

Amid a performance of her 2011 song “1+1,” Beyoncé paused the sultry track’s lyrics and sang “Turn the fan on” to the tour’s crew. Throughout the clip, the masterful performer subtly waved at the fan directly in front of her and signaled her team that she hot and needed her blonde tresses blowing in the wind.

The viral moment went down during one of Beyoncé’s tour stops at the 61,500-seat Soldier Field stadium in Chicago July 22. One clip has received over 5.6 million views and 32.8 likes on Twitter.

Another video of the Chicago concert received over 2.2 million views, 371,800 likes and 24,300 saves on TikTok. The poster added their two cents about the clip and joked that a crew member would face consequences for how toasty Beyoncé was.

The TikTok user wrote, “on another episode of somebody’s getting fired, hey hey.” Commenters agreed and argued that some Renaissance crew members have had similar slip-ups during past tour dates.

“Bruh Beyoncé is too damn funny 😭😂. The crew this year really pissing her off. They enjoying the show too much.” “I feel like these people she hired are so unobservant. This keeps happening 😭.” “She really need to hire a fan person, to make sure they all ON. Yes, she need to hire me as the fan lady, they stressing my girl out.” “Beyoncé don’t play about that fan frfr‼️😂”

Two Twitter users emphasized that Beyoncé is no stranger to fan issues on stage. An online user shared a clip of when the songstress kicked a fan off the stage during a performance with Jay-Z. Another person uploaded an infamous video of Beyoncé’s perfect vocals even as her hair got caught in a spinning fan.

The Renaissance tour will hit Detroit and East Rutherford before the end of July. Read more about the tour below.

