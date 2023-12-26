MadameNoire Featured Video

The internet is creeped out after a 2016 Vin Diesel interview with YouTuber Carol Moreira resurfaced, comprising him calling her “sexy” and confessing his “love” for her.

A former assistant of the A-list actor recently filed a sexual battery lawsuit against him, catching the world off guard and prompting many to investigate to grasp context clues. Well, they found it. Promoting XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, Diesel (born Mark Sinclair) sat across from Moreira to answer questions regarding the film and his acting experience. Discussing her directorial experience and Tom Hanks, Diesel stops mid-conversation to acknowledge the interviewer’s beauty.

“God, you’re so beautiful,” a breathless Diesel commented. “My god, she’s so beautiful. Am I right or wrong? Look at her! How am I supposed to do this interview? Look at this woman.”

Moreira attempted to push him to continue telling his story, but the 56-year-old proceeded.

“She’s so beautiful…talk to me, baby. Tell me your story,” the Pacifier actor responded. “Let’s get out of here. Let’s go have lunch. My god, I love her. Look how beautiful she is. God! Wow! Man!”

Moreira thanked him and pushed the interview on. Around the 7:15 mark, the interviewer mentioned a similarity the two shared: their love for Dungeon and Dragons.

“I’m anything like you because I love you,” the Fast & Furious actor said. “Guys, really, look how beautiful she is. You guys think this is a joke. How am I supposed to sit over here when I’m just looking at such beauty? Come on, guys, she’s so beautiful. I’m in love.”

Towards the end of the interview, Moreira asked the 56-year-old action star to repeat his iconic “I am Groot” line from Guardians of the Galaxy in Portuguese.

Helping him correctly pronounce it, the actor again stopped to acknowledge her beauty.

“I love her, man. She’s so f—g sexy. I can’t do this interview. Look at her. Does anyone say this? Guys, what’s wrong? Am I the only one that’s saying it? Look at her! She’s so f—g beautiful. It’s like you can’t even do an interview with her…”

X users were disgusted at Diesel’s behavior and went off about it.

An axed assistant of the actor worked up the courage to sue him over an alleged 2010 traumatizing incident in Atlanta.

According to Reuters, Asta Jonasson alleged the actor assaulted her in an Atlanta hotel in 2010 and fired her hours later. They were working together on Fast Five (2011).

Jonasson alleged they were in his hotel suite when he forcibly groped her breasts and kissed her following his night of entertaining women.

The former assistant didn’t consent to him touching her, but Diesel reportedly continued and obliged her to grab his erect junk. That’s when Jonasson yelled for him to stop. She claimed he forced her against the wall and masturbated until completion before leaving the hotel room.

Jonasson was out of a job a few hours later. She wanted to go public with her experience, but it wasn’t easy throwing accusations at “one of the world’s highest-grossing actors.” She didn’t want the industry coming for her.