Soulja Boy claims his net worth is that of a penniless rap star.

During a July hearing, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge noted that “at least based on the evidence,” the rapper’s “net worth is negative.” The presiding official’s commentary on Soulja’s finances was amid legal discussions regarding the amount the performer owes his ex-girlfriend, Kayla Myers, according to Radar Online.

Soulja’s debt to Kayla stems from being found liable concerning an alleged 2019 assault on the latter. He owes $236,000 in damages and an equal amount in punitive damages.

Soulja, born DeAndre Way, has legally fought to get the punitive damages he owes Kayla lowered to a smaller amount. He argued that he owed $1 million in taxes, blasted through all of his “Crank Dat (Soulja Boy)” money, and paid $25,000 in rent for his Los Angeles residence.

Another of the performer’s reasons for not paying his debt to his ex was that he allegedly paid his team fair wages after the $10,000 to $50,000 he raked in from performances.

The judge recommended that Soulja reprioritize his spending habits and work ethic to secure the funds he owes Kayla.

“And while it is not clear that defendant could just snap his fingers and book as many shows as he would like, neither is it clear that he cannot work at all. It might not be the work he wants (and he might not be headlining), but the court has no reason to believe that he cannot perform at all.” “Someone as close to zero (financially) as defendant claims to be might want to scale down the living arrangements. $25,000 is a lot of monthly rent—even in Los Angeles. There is no reason of which the court is aware that he could not relocate to a more ‘modest’ $10,000/month home.”

The judge also advised that Soulja sell some of his assets, such as jewelry or vehicles within the performer’s car collection. The presiding official pointed out that if Soulja is paying around $300,000 in annual rent, plus additional living expenses, the rapper must have some form of income coming into his bank account.

That in mind, the amount of $236,000 in punitive damages awarded to Kayla that the rapper contested will remain a debt he needs to pay in full.

