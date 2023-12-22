MadameNoire Featured Video

In this next edition of “Tales From TikTok, a stud went to great lengths to confront her imprisoned girlfriend and the woman’s sidechick, after she discovered that her partner was cheating in jail, and the wild story had social media users shocked and intrigued all at once.

On Nov. 29, a black woman — who described herself as a “real live felon” — revealed that she got herself arrested so that she could holler at her girlfriend’s sidechick in jail. The bold stud made the shocking admission on the Queens of Toxic TikTok account, a page where netizens from across the internet share stories about their toxic relationship and sexual confessions.

“She called, I heard this girl in the background. I’m like, ‘Who dat bitch?”’ the “real-live felon” told the Queens Of Toxic host @thecreatoroftoxic, during a seven-minute livestream. The brave babe said her girlfriend reassured her that she wasn’t creeping in the cell, so, she thought she could “trust” her boo.

“But one day I’m moving our stuff from one house to our new house. I get a call, she’s like, ‘You’re girlfriend in jail?’ — so instantly I’m off — I’m like, ‘Yeah, she in jail. What’s up?’ They’re like, ‘Oh she in there messing with his girl.’”

After learning about her partner’s infidelity and confirming the sidechick was an actual sidechick, the woman became enraged. She waited until her girlfriend called later in the evening to confront her about her sneaky relationship. During their intense conversation, the unnamed woman tried to remain calm as she addressed her cheating girlfriend, but things went left quickly.

“I’m like, ‘You fu–king with that bitch?’ We argue, she hangs up.” Miraculously, the girlfriend of the audacious dame called back, again.

“Now I’m drinking. I’m hot, sweating, trying to stay calm. So, I’m like, ‘Put her on the phone.’ Because you know, I’m a boss where I come from and I can fight. So, she was talking cocky — I love a bitch that talk real cocky on the phone. I’m like shorty, you don’t know me. I can see you quicker than you can see me. “

The woman’s cheating boo scoffed at the comment.

“She’s like, ‘How you going to get to me. I’m in jail!’” I said, okay, this bitch want to play with me. That’s my hometown jail because I’m a real live felon.”

The vengeful stud devised a plan to get herself arrested so that she could get at her disloyal boo’s her unsuspecting sidechick.

The toxic confessor said she had “two warrants” on her record due to her criminal history. In the wee hours of the morning, the brave babe hopped into an Uber and went down to the police station to turn herself in, but things didn’t go according to plan.

According to the angered lover, she thought the process would be easy since she had a warrant tied to her local police department, but authorities were reluctant to book the determined Black woman.

“I’m thinking because they were in a silver people town, they was going to take me in. They like, ‘Um you only have a warrant from where my city’s at for like $100 dollars.’”

After the failed attempt, she walked down the highway to another predominantly white town with the hope of getting arrested. This time, the felon babe stepped up her efforts. She called police in the area, pretending to be a “Karen” with a suspicious person report. The woman told authorities that she saw someone “walking up to people’s cars” in the parking lot of the police station, while pretending to be the aforementioned suspect.

At first, the police took a while to find her roaming aimlessly in the parking lot, but after a few calls, authorities from the station spotted her. That’s when the felon babe gave an Oscar-worthy performance.

“I was like, ‘Me and my boyfriend just got into a fight, I’m just trying to get home,’’ the former incarcerated woman told the Queens of Toxic host as she pretended to sob.

That isn’t even the wildest part of the story.

The woman told the police that she had three bags of heroin on her, which prompted officials to take her down to the station. Due to the offense, the hell-bent lover was certain she would be heading down to the prison where her girl was canoodling with another inmate, but surprisingly, police informed her that possession of heroin “wasn’t enough to get locked up.”

“I’m like, ‘F— k that! I got to get to this jail. I said the only way we going to have to do this is I’m refusing my fingerprints.”

Her plan was successful.

When the scorned lover made it into prison at 6 a.m., she walked right up to the women’s dormitory ready to square up with her cheating boo. All of the inmates were sleeping when she made her grand entrance.

“Everybody had sheets over their heads. I’m like I got to get everyone up.” The toxic confessor began shouting her girlfriend’s name and throwing items at all of the inmates, until she finally found her partner, who was shocked to see her.

“I said, ‘Bitch, you thought it was game. Bitch, I’m here now…. I pulled up faster than a muthaf—ckin Uber… ‘ so that was my toxic confession. ”

Hilariously, at the end of the felon’s Queens of Toxic interview, a woman off-camera could be heard shouting, “That’s not even it.”

The unnamed stud revealed that it was same cheating girlfriend that she got herself locked up for. Shockingly, the toxic confessor’s girlfriend alleged that her lover tried to “stab” her during their cheating row, but the former vehemently denied the claims.

“Shut up! Don’t tell these people I stabbed you!” the woman shouted.

In the comments section, netizens of TikTok were shocked, amused and baffled by the woman’s jail adventure. Some said she was “crazy” for getting herself booked. Other users applauded the determined lover for “standing on business.”

“I’ve never seen somebody work this hard to get INTO jail.” “Standing on Business.” “The fact she was still with her at the end!” “She’s a storyteller. I listened the whole time.” “Calling the police three times on yourself is crazy!” “People are f—king stupid.”

TikTok is a wild place. It seems like everyday users are becoming more and more comfortable sharing their outlandish stories — that should otherwise be kept private — about their toxic relationships, icks and dating nightmares. And “real-live felon” was just another crazy story from Tales from TikTok.

