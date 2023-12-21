MadameNoire Featured Video

Bad girl Riri, famously known as Rihanna, gushed over her boyfriend and baby daddy, A$AP Rocky, and how well he has adapted to fatherhood.

The Fenty founder walked the green carpet of the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty launch party in Los Angeles Dec. 18 in a purple fur jacket, a white top with red letters, nostalgic and baggy jeans with chains on the side, and the purple Fenty x PUMA Creeper Phatty women’s sneakers.

Pulling up to Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans for a chat, the “Diamonds” singer gave her thoughts on seeing A$AP become a father, calling it a “turn-on.”

“I loved him differently as a dad,” she said. “It’s a turn-on! It’s just like, wow! What a leader. What a great, patient, loving…and my kids are obsessed with him.”

The couple has been together since 2020 and welcomed their first son, RZA, 1, in May 2022. Then, during the Super Bowl LVII Halftime show on Feb. 12, Rihanna revealed her second pregnancy. On Aug. 1, her second son, Riot Rose, four months, was born.

“I’m just a background. I’m an extra,” Rihanna said, facetiously describing how her sons view her. “It happens. It doesn’t matter if it’s girls or boys. They love their dad differently, and I love to see it!”

Evans asked if she had envisioned what her family would be like before having children.

“No! You don’t have an idea. You just hope,” Rihanna said. “I hoped that I could have kids one day, and I hoped that I could have them in love, and I hoped that I could be a part of a family that breaks generational curses and moves forward and does new things and raises our kids better than we’ve been raised. All the beautiful things, and it’s happening, and I can’t believe it.”

The 35-year-old mom of two added, “The only thing I imagined was probably the forehead on RZA. I mean, right? Riot doesn’t have it. I’m like, ‘Wait, are you sure [if he’s her son]?'”

The Creeper collection, an alternate and elevated version of Puma’s classic suede shoe, was the most notorious item that the Fenty x Puma collab birthed.

So much so that Footwear News dubbed it the Shoe of the Year in 2016.

Due to its popularity, Fenty and Puma thought it’d be best to give the people what they wanted, hence their latest collab.

“Well, the Creeper is a fan favorite, right? It was one of our best sellers in my first partnership with Puma. So, coming back the second time, we had to adhere to the fan’s request. They’ve been requesting it ever since I was with Puma the first time. So, now it was like, ‘We had to do it!'”