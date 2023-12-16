MadameNoire Featured Video

Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, are bringing in the holiday spirit with a funny new Instagram video. On Dec. 14, the reality TV stars shared an Instagram video in which they lip-synched “What You Want for Christmas” by Florida bass icons Quad City DJs featuring The 69 Boyz and K-Nock.

At the beginning of the hilarious flick, Kandi, 47, channeled her inner hoochie mama in a black and white wig and a pair of tight pleather pants. The Real Housewives of Atlanta veteran flashed a sassy look on her face as she recited the lyrics to the hood Christmas classic.

Tucker, 50, rocked a Puma tracksuit and a backward baseball cap as he stood alongside his lady. At one point, Kandi grabbed a handful of her hubby’s junk before the video flashed to the couple wearing a slew of fashionable looks as they acted out parts of the Quad City DJs hit.

“It’s officially 12 days til Christmas!!!!! Happy holidays,” Kandi captioned the video.

In the comments section, fans couldn’t get enough of the married couple’s fun Christmas flick.

“Kandi, you never fail us,” wrote one fan. “I see why your husband loves you.”

Another fan penned, “Ok, y’all win at this point @kandi @todd167 own Content Creators of the Year!”

A third user commented, “The way she grabbed his… I love it!”

Kandi has been in the Christmas spirit all month. On Dec. 13, the reality TV star held a Christmas party on Amazon Live for fans. The Broadway producer and singer invited celebs, like her fellow Xscape groupmate Tameka “Tiny” Harris, to celebrate the holidays on the fun live stream.

At one point during the jolly broadcast, Kandi gave female viewers a little style tutorial on how to look cute for the holiday season. The “Who Can I Run To?” crooner recommended that ladies wear stilettos along with their Christmas attire to create a sexy and festive look.

“It is important if you like to wear heels. Everyone needs a simple…black one-strap shoe. It’s an essential,” Kandi told fans, according to Yahoo News.

Earlier this month, the mother and entrepreneur shared her plans to give back to the city of Atlanta with her Hope Giveaway initiative. Sponsored by her Kandi Cares Foundation, the RHOA star is going to bless 20 local single-parent families with help and some “extra love” for the holiday season.

We love to see it, Kandi!

What do you think about Todd Tucker and Kandi’s latest video?

RELATED CONTENT: Kandi Burruss Responds To NeNe Leakes’ Shady Carlos King Interview