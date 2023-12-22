MadameNoire Featured Video

Tokyo Toni hasn’t changed one bit since she reunited with her born-again Christian daughter, Angela White, formerly Blac Chyna, in May. You would think White’s transformative lifestyle would rub off on her mother, but Toni, 51, has been doubling down on her fiery rants and trash-talking on social media.

On Dec. 4, the Zeus Network star took to Instagram Live to call out Karlissa Saffold — Blueface’s mother.

“You allowed your daughter to get beat up and you at the same time,” the fiery matriarch said as she clapped back at Saffold, according to a video reposted by social media personality Antoine Edwards.

“You told Tamar Braxton, from what I heard, she shouldn’t do nothing with who? There is no woman on God’s green earth I won’t see. And I promise you on everything it’ll be an ambulance coming and a police car. ‘Excuse me, sir, can you uncuff me?’ says Tokyo Toni,” the reality TV star scoffed before she mocked Saffold’s name and threw more dirt on the grandmother of seven.

“So, people like you Karissa, Sharissa, with the checkmark — as if nobody knows who you are — you’re the tampon that girls leave on the floor in the public bathroom that nobody wants to pick up. Suck on that.”

Toni added, “I’m not going to stop until I feel like it, until I get blocked off Neighborhood Talk. Girl. Let me tell you something. You don’t want none. I respect your son, how could I do something to his mother, when I respect your son? I don’t get into kid fights!”

It’s unclear what Blueface’s mom did to piss Toni off, but earlier this month, Saffold came rushing in to defend Beyoncé and her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, after the embattled entertainer accused the Houston native of “grooming” Black children through her eldest seed.

“I don’t care nothing about your BeyHive, those lil demons will get sprayed down with my mouth – pure Holy water,” Toni said with a straight face,” according to a video reposted by the Neighborhood Talk Dec. 1.

Saffold wasted no time gathering the controversial personality.

“Girl, if you don’t stop messing with Blue Ivy!” the reality star clapped back in the comments section. “She is proving the Black children early work ethics through generational talent. Don’t discourage her because she ain’t out here getting pregnant and waiting to be nobody baby momma like us. Don’t do her.”

Saffold added fuel to the fire Dec. 19 after she took to her Instagram Story with a post in which she taunted the former Finding Love star. She claimed the fiery matriarch didn’t “want no smoke” after realizing she was “no joke.”

“I’m @olscokcy @kaliwae & @bluefasebabyy mamma,” Saffold penned, according to a screenshot obtained by the Neighborhood Talk. “You couldn’t possibly thought because I’m an actress, I’m punk. They get it from they mammy.”

Saffold doubled down in an Instagram Live video Tuesday. “Now, Tokyo Toni know she don’t want no smoke in person. She seen my big ass get out that car and she said, ‘No.’ She don’t want these problems.”

The shady mother of three added, “I’m [5-foot-6], 170 pounds. Tokyo Toni is not even in the same weight bracket as me. That’s a little woman — that woman did not want no parts of me. You know these cameras be making people look a little smaller in real life.”

A fight allegedly erupted between Saffold and Toni’s crews earlier this week during a live taping of Bad Vs. Wild.

In an Instagram Live video reposted by 9 Mag Dec. 14, the matriarch claimed that things turned physical between her and Toni’s crews on the set of Nick Cannon’s Bad Vs. Wild. The celebrity moms and their entourages met face-to-face during a live filming of the show in Las Vegas Dec.13. Her daughter, Kali, was with her when the altercation allegedly broke out. It’s unclear if Toni and Saffold traded blows.

“My arm hurt, my neck hurt, I’m too old for this shit. We too old to be getting jumped, beat up,” the California resident told fans. “I was trying to fight, but if two people trying to jump Kali, what I’m supposed to do? Start praying or start fighting?”

Saffold clarified that she and her daughter did not get their ass “whooped” by Toni’s team, comprised of Sidney Starr, Sukihana and several other girls from the show. In addition to Kali, Gina Golden and Anyssa Santiago were some of the girls who joined Saffold for the showdown on Bad Vs. Wild.

“I never said that. I said the girl kicked me in my ass. Okay? What are all y’all talking about? Ain’t nobody whooped my ass, ain’t nobody whooped Kali’s ass.”

Saffold added, “This shit was on candi-muthfuckin’ camera – don’t get it twisted…thank God I got all this cushion for the pushing.”

Yikes! Watch the full video below to hear more about the alleged Bad Vs. Wild fight.

