Judge Michael Gaffey sealed specific evidence that could be “prejudicial and inflammatory” in Jonathan Major’s domestic violence trial.

The presiding official chose to seal the specific pieces of evidence on Nov. 29 — the trial’s second day — according to Deadline. The outlet reported that Majors and his girlfriend, actress Meagan Good, were in the courtroom. There was reportedly a contentious back and forth on the trial’s first day about whether the evidence would be admissible in court. Sources claimed that the sealed documents “contain information on potential past incidents involving the actor both in the U.S. and the UK.”

There were no additional details on the history of instances of violence and volatility displayed by the actor.

There are a lot of discrepancies in the public eye regarding what happened between Majors and the alleged victim of his domestic violence.

On Nov. 30, Judge Gaffey additionally ruled that the jury would learn that Grace Jabbari — an actress and Major’s ex-girlfriend — was arrested in connection to their Mar. 25 incident, which occurred in Manhattan’s Chinatown.

Jabbari reportedly turned herself in for arrest in late October because the Lovecraft County star’s lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, filed a countersuit against her and accused her of being the aggressor. Shortly after Jabbari’s apprehend, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office noted that it had no intentions of prosecuting her “because it lacks prosecutorial merit.”

Majors, 34, faces six counts of assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count of harassment in the second degree.

In a statement the New York Police Department released shortly after the March incident, the authorities said Jabbari “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

Chaudhry claimed written and video evidence would clear the actor’s name of any wrongdoing. The attorney contended that Majors was “probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.”

The Loki star’s domestic violence trial begins Dec. 4 with opening statements, and it’s expected to run two weeks. The jury includes three men and three women.

Majors pled not guilty regarding the case. If convicted, the Marvel star faces up to a year in prison.

