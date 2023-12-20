MadameNoire Featured Video

Internet sensation Andrew Caldwell dragged a few social media users for making fun of students with disabilities — and the “I Am Delivert” star had a searing clap back for keyboard gangsters.

In an Instagram Live video reposted by media personality Antoine Edwards — known as @toinethedon on social media — Caldwell let his internet foes know that he had a disability and that it “did not dictate his future” or his success. It’s unclear what the internet bullies said to piss him off.

“You ain’t fittin’ to sit up here and try to talk about me, hoe, that’s what you’re not fittin’ to do,” the St. Louis native shouted as he was driving in a car, according to the video posted Dec. 18.

“Let me make myself clear to you. I was in special education, unlike some of you guys’ kids. Just because I was in special education [it] did not dictate my future. Those that are in special education have a dream, and those that are in special education can go very far in life,” he continued.

Caldwell went on to slam the internet haters for making fun of people with “mental illness” and “people that have disabilities.”

He warned internet detractors to stand down.

“You’re the same reason why you’re half dead now and going in and out of the hospital. God is good, and God is worthy to be praised. So, while y’all sitting around talking about people with mental illnesses and people in special education, at least I had the help. Some of y’all on here are whores.”

Before the clip ended, Caldwell thanked the “helper” who sat next to him in class and special education teachers around the globe who are dedicated to seeing their students excel.

“Shout out to every teacher on this live that every day goes to work and helps kids with special needs.”

According to the National Center For Education Statistics, between 2021 and 2022, around 7.3 million students between the ages of 3 and 21 received special education or related services in the U.S., thanks to the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). The law ensures children, regardless of their disability, receive free education and support at public schools nationwide. Children and adults with a language impairment, special learning disabilities and physical health conditions received special education services the most between 2021 and 2022.

In 2014, Caldwell went viral online for his hilarious “I Am Delivert” church video. Now, the social media guru boasts over 300,000 followers on Instagram and over 20,000 on YouTube, where he shares funny clips about his life and comments on buzzworthy pop culture topics. On Dec. 11, the comedian and radio host told fans that he had signed a contract “for a substantial amount of money” to appear on a reality TV show.

“God is good. He may not come when you want him, but he is always on time!” he added.

Like Caldwell, there are several remarkable people who are breaking barriers and stigmas often connected to members of the disability community.

Actress, model and YouTube star Lauren “LoLo” Spencer – also disabled – has a recurring role in the HBOMax show The Sex Lives of College Girls. On her popular YouTube show Sitting Pretty, the multi-talented beauty gets real about living life with muscular dystrophy. According to the Mayo Clinic, the genetic condition causes weakness and loss of muscle mass. The beautiful influencer tackles everything from dating to clubbing and how she navigates the entertainment industry with her condition.

“The mission is disability representation and inclusion. This isn’t compromising my moral compass; it is something that is going to help push that message,” Spencer told MadameNoire in 2022.

“I wanted to be focused on my reality living with a disability – but not always the tougher challenging times but also the fun times – because life can be lived! You can be drunk and have fun at a party. You can hang out with friends, you can shop here, do this, do that. That’s what my content was focused on.”

There’s also the incredible Deja Young. The 27-year-old former Paralympian won the 100-meter dash at the 2020 Tokyo Games and is a three-time Olympic medalist despite having brachial plexus – an injury sustained at birth – that limits the mobility of her right shoulder.

The track and field icon stepped away from the sport in 2021 to prioritize her mental health. Now, she teaches first-grade students and P.E., according to her Instagram page.

We applaud Caldwell for setting social media haters straight!

