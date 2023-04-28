MadameNoire Featured Video

Internet sensation Andrew Caldwell took to Instagram this week to show off his new and improved body after a recent liposuction procedure. While some fans celebrated the radio personality’s body makeover, a few social media trolls used the opportunity to flame the internet celeb.

On April 25, the “I Am Delivert” star shared several before and after photos of his liposuction surgery. It appears Caldwell had fat removed from his backside and belly.

In the caption, the Hot 104 radio host said initially, he was “uncomfortable” sharing pictures of his body and the recovery process online, “but after removing any unwanted content with confidence,” he decided to be transparent about going under the knife.

“I am now grateful for a fantastic group of people who had treated me @sonobello,” Caldwell penned before he teased his ambassador role with the cosmetic surgery facility.

“Please utilize the provided link, @sonobelloambassador, to receive top-tier treatment and a $250 discount. Refer to the website for further details,” he added.

Before the big reveal, Caldwell took to Instagram April 21, referring to himself in the third person and asking fans for their “prayers and privacy” as he recovered from “a routine surgery.”

It turns out that the “routine” procedure was a good old body makeover.

Social media reacts to Andrew Caldwell’s body makeover.

A few people congratulated the star after he went public with his post-op photos.

“All the best, Drew. Wishing you a speedy recovery.,” one fan penned.

Another user playfully joked,” My boy got nipped and tucked! Hot boy summer loading lol.. glad u had a successful surgery. Now rest up so u can getcha ass back to work, lol.”

A few internet comedians couldn’t help but poke fun at Caldwell’s liposuction procedure. “Friend said he had to un big his back and belly in time for the Summer!” one Instagram user quipped. A fourth commented, “He bout to get the Santana body.”

Some users wondered if Caldwell went under the knife for a “BBL.”

As jokes began to clutter the YouTube personality’s comments section, a few users stepped in to defend Caldwell.

“Only intentional ignorance would make jokes about your surgery,” one fan commented. “All these folk that is walking BBL, WIGS, MAC, and the list goes on should have NOTHING to say because, without that makeup and UNIT, it ain’t cute. Without that reshaping, no one bothered to pay attention.. just STOP. ANDREW, Do you and LIVE. Praying for your healing in Jesus’ mighty name.”

Another supporter chimed in, “Empathy for those that need to make others feel bad for a laugh no one even remembers. @andrew_c_caldwell wishing you a safe, speedy recovery.”

Caldwell hasn’t offered any additional details about his procedure, but it looks like he’s on a mission to get his physique right just in time for summer. The lispy influencer is also a Sonobello ambassador.

On April 28, the St Louis native told fans that he would get his teeth done next.

“I’m tired of walking around looking like NeNe Leakes RHOA season one,” he joked underneath a photo of himself sitting in a dentist chair.

In 2014, Caldwell went viral online for his hilarious “I Am Delivert” church video. In the short clip, Caldwell passionately professed that he was no longer gay because God had “delivert” him from his sins. After the video took the internet by storm, his life changed within days. Hear more about Caldwell’s story below.

Play

