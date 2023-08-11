MadameNoire Featured Video

During part two of NeNe Leakes’ viral interview with Carlos King, the Atlanta socialite threw shade at her former co-star Kandi Burruss. The mother of two claimed that The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) veteran had lost her “It” factor on the show. When asked if the Xscape singer was “overrated and unpaid,” Leakes responded with a resounding yes.

“I just don’t think she’s exciting. I don’t think the camera loves her,” the 55-year-old added.

Now, Burruss has responded to Leakes’ petty comment.

During an appearance on 92Q’s The AM Clique Aug. 7, the singer and Broadway producer told host Chey Parker that she wasn’t going to entertain the RHOA alum’s shady remark.

“Regardless of what she or anybody thinks of me, I’m still set. I’m winning,” Burruss said confidently. “If you say I’m boring, I’m not this. I’m not that, I’ve been continuing to win at things before she ever thought about being on TV.”

To prove her point, the mother of two highlighted some of her award-winning accomplishments outside of the world of reality TV.

“I was in 12th grade with a number one hit record,” The Whiz producer boasted of her decorated singing career with Xscape. “I was the first woman to EVER win The Masked Singer, for everybody who wants to say I can’t sing. Real talk.”

She also kindly reminded Leakes and all of the haters out there that she is the “longest-running housewife” on the RHOA franchise for “14 seasons straight.”

“People need to understand when it comes to reality TV. One person cannot make a show.” Burruss went on to note that her family and her management team make up a huge part of her story, hence why you’ll always see them in any reality TV project, she’s involved in. “I’m ok with everybody in my team shining. Now, certain people want to shine by themselves, and that is the problem.”

Watch the full interview below.

Make no mistake, Burruss built a stacked resume well before she earned her peach on RHOA.

As a member of the platinum-selling R&B group Xscape, the Atlanta native amassed six top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart in the ‘90s.

Alongside Tameka “Tiny” Harris and sisters Tamika Scott and LaTocha Scott, Kandi and her group mates dominated the chart with R&B hits like “Understanding,” “Who Can I Run To?” and “Just Kickin’ It,” which reached No. 2 in 1993.

The group also earned three consecutive platinum albums: Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha, Off the Hook and Traces of My Lipstick.

The entrepreneur and restaurateur is close to achieving EGOT status.

In 2000, the multihyphenate won a Grammy for co-writing TLC’s smash hit “No Scrubs.” In May, the 47-year-old received a nod for her production work on the Broadway revival of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson. She also earned a Southeast Emmy nomination for La Musica de la Familia, which is based on the life of Grammy-winning Latin jazz musician Tony Succar, the Hollywood Reporter noted.

We see you, Kandi. Keep shining, sis!

Kandi Burruss wasn’t the only RHOA cast member that Leakes talked smack about during her Carlos King interview.

During her explosive chat with Carlos King, Leakes said many of her RHOA co-stars turned their backs on her when she filed her lawsuit against Bravo, NBCUniversal and Andy Cohen. The matriarch revealed that she wasn’t tuning into Season 15 due to its lackluster story arc and cast.

“Where is the fabulousness of the show? It’s a lot of girls who are not working, who are not giving their all,” the personality said. “Like Kenya [Moore], for instance. We know that Kenya can give. We know that Kenya can read. We know that she can come in and do a whole scene. But we’re not seeing that.” Leakes said she felt like Kenya was “bored” with the current cast.

When asked if anyone was shining this season, The New Normal alum gave a slight nod to Marlo Hampton for bringing a little drama to the show, but that was about it. “I’ve had the opportunity to meet a lot of the girls that are on the show currently. Just meeting them in person, they weren’t entertaining…I just don’t see any stars on the show,” the infamous RHOA star added.

In case you missed it, watch part two of Leakes’ interview with Carlos King at the link below.



