MadameNoire Featured Video

TikToker Quinniea Gross is self-surrendering at Federal Prison Camp Alderson in West Virginia, and her ex-boyfriend is partly the reason why.

Gross explained in a now-viral TikTok that after her ex snitched on her, she was convicted of straw purchasing and sentenced to three years in prison. The content creator, admittedly a little drunk, noted in her Oct. 22 post that she got an “enhancement” on her case for gun trafficking. She alleged that her ex-boyfriend was involved in her illegal antics, and she told him to burn in hell for his behavior. The mother of one didn’t share many details about her straw-purchasing case and said she wasn’t super helpful while the feds conducted their investigation.

“My ex-boyfriend told on me, and that’s the reason I got the target letter,” Gross explained. “That shit hit home. Because, bitch, we did this shit together. My man, my man, my man was telling like a motherfucker. Burn in hell bitch!”

“I kept my mouth closed. But I don’t think that made it any better for me,” she added.

The post has been seen by over 1.2 million.

TikTok users commented that they couldn’t believe how well Gross handled her looming prison time. Others encouraged fellow netizens to heed Gross’ story as a cautionary tale. They warned women not to get themselves caught up in bad situations for men who would do them dirty in a heartbeat.

“It’s wild to me how calm you are. I would’ve been sliding down the walllll a MESS.” “Y’all, please take this as a lesson. Stop this struggle love and riding for these men who would NEVER do it for you.” “Men want a ride or die, but they don’t want to do the same.”

Gross noted in her comments that her man didn’t get any prison time. In a Nov. 16 TikTok post, she said, “Yeah, girl, I’m just trying to reach as many young females as I can so they know to do better than me and not to be like me. Period.”

Federal Prison Camp Alderson is a minimum security prison for female intimates. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, it has a population of just over 706.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives defines straw purchasing as someone buying a gun for another person who is prohibited by law from possessing one or doesn’t want their name associated with the transaction.

The illegal act is considered a federal crime “punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.”

Gross’ self-surrender date is Nov. 17. See some of her other posts below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Boosie Badazz’s Request To Have Gun Case Dismissed Denied After Failed Argument Over Felons Having Firearms”