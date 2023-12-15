MadameNoire Featured Video

A Georgia judge barred comedian Tiffany Haddish from consuming alcohol and illegal substances last week, according to Radar Online. She’s required to submit to random drug tests.

The recent ruling followed her second DUI arrest Nov. 24 in Los Angeles.

As MadameNoire reported, Beverly Hills Police found the actress reportedly asleep behind the wheel, “slumped over.” Her vehicle was stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive. Police arrested the comedian, suspecting she was under the influence. Prosecutors requested Haddish’s new bond requirements last month, noting it was her second arrest but in a different state. Her first arrest happened in Georgia in January 2022. Police responded to a call about the Girls Trip actress asleep behind the wheel on Highway 47.

The judge agreed, forcing Haddish not to drink or use any drugs, including Hemp products like CBD. Any prescribed drugs must be within the therapeutic limit.

The judge also required Haddish to undergo a drug test panel that can detect the possible usage of an array of generic illegal drugs. She will also encounter ETG and ETS testing, which exposes alcohol metabolites.

During the Georgia arrest, Haddish claimed her innocence, stating police followed her because they were searching the car that had the “slumped over” person. She argued her vehicle didn’t match the call’s description.

Her lawyer called for the suppression of all evidence, claiming they conducted an illegal traffic stop.

Haddish has humorously publicly addressed her DUI arrests, specifically at the Laugh Factory in Long Beach. The incident became a part of her comedy set the moment a viewer asked her about it.

“I had prayed to God to send me a man with a job, career, preferably in a uniform. God answered my prayers,” the 44-year-old facetiously told the audience.

She guest-appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show (and the Jimmy Kimmel Show, where she used the same joke, MadameNoire reported.

“In January, he went ahead and sent me four…in uniform,” Haddish joked. “They got good benefits and everything, so I can’t be mad.”

“I did get charged with a DUI, which stands for Dumb Unfortunate Incidents,” she continued. “Still cute…looking good. I’m going to turn that into an NFT.”

Haddish’s arrest came after she lost her friend Bob Saget, her grandmother and dog.

[Saget] was like a big mentor to me, a big brother, a father figure. He meant a lot to me,” Haddish told viewers. “Funny, man. He was the first white man to ever tell me, ‘Just be yourself, just be who you are, Tiffany. Don’t worry about nothing. Just be you.’ That was huge for me. And then, my grandma passed away, and she saved my life,” the star continued. “That’s my heart. She was like my soulmate. So that’s been… really hard to process, all this… Grief.”