Chile! Black wedding guests are going viral for sounding more harmonious than a Kirk Franklin choir in their rendition of Keyshia Cole’s “Love.” Varied perspectives of the powerful moment made rounds on the internet, but anointed singer, worship leader and teacher of the gospel, Jaleel Poole, posted the popular video Saturday, Dec. 9.

According to his caption, attendees celebrated Christian influencers Jasmine and Jabari Johnson’s nuptials, and the viral encounter occurred during the reception.

Poole stated his friend Dayanna Redic started the “Love” challenge that comprised people harmonizing to Cole’s 2005 romance hit like a sanctified choir.

Wedding guests understood the assignment! When the hook arrived, the bass, tenor, alto and soprano sections ate and left absolutely ZERO crumbs.

“The youth choir grew up. It was a great time celebrating black love @jabarijohnson @iamjasminedelana. @keyshiacole, my friend @dayanna_redic started a challenge. It’s a good one, too. @officialtatianabarnett posted her perspective and her nice run challenge. Excuse my chewing,” the caption read.

Poole’s friend, Tatiana Barnett, blessed the viewers with her rendition of Cole’s vocal run in the “I found” lyric.

“All of the singers said HERE WE ARE! We made one big gospel choir!!! Y’all @jabarijohnson & @iamjasminedelana’s wedding was THE BEST wedding I’ve been to! We had so much fun and sang our faces off! #lovechallenge @keyshiacole. Don’t hate on my run. Y’all know it was good.”

Redic, who reportedly started the challenge, took to Instagram with her perspective, claiming, “IF this was a challenge, WE WON!”

No lies were told! Commenters went up for the wedding attendees, consecrating Cole’s song.

“Lol, when the sopranos hit that ‘But I knew,’ we both had the same reaction! I need to know who they were!!!!!”

“The glory crept in at, ‘But I knew.’”

“Sing y’all!! Soprano sat where they were supposed to be!!! Altos held it DAHNN!! And the tenor secured the perimeter. Yeeesssss.”

“I love being Black.”

“Oh, this is blessed!”

“They gave God the glory on that song, baby.”

Many wanted to know who the singers singing up there with Jesus, aka the sopranos, were.

Nothing compares to a Black wedding, as viral TikTok videos show.

One thing that should be on people’s bucket lists is to attend a Black wedding because of how lit they are. The best part is that the viral moments are unplanned.

Take, for example, the video of wedding reception attendees harmonizing to Kirk Franklin’s “Melodies From Heaven.” And they killed the section where vocal parts split.