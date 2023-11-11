MadameNoire Featured Video

There’s a time and place for everything. A wedding party photo that captured a bridesmaid throwing up her middle finger at the camera made its rounds on the internet and brewed a discussion about the propriety of the behavior.

The wedding photo belonged to internet personality and season 11 Wild N’ Out cast member NickNack Pattiwhack, who married his lover Kiara Randolph on Oct. 30 in a beautiful Victorian-Gothic styled wedding in Cancun, Mexico.

Kiara shared the wedding photos on Nov. 3 with the caption, “Our union was graced by the warmth of family, cherished loved ones, and our globe-trotting besties turned eternal companions. An extraordinary day woven with love, friendship and timeless elegance.”

In the second slide of the post, wedding attendees wearing black and red gathered behind the bride and groom. For a good reason, a bridesmaid named Blaire or “Blizzy” with bright red hair stood to the far left of the photo with part of her arm cropped out. In the original photo sent to the couple’s friend, Stacy “Stace” Hoyte, the bridesmaid flipped the bird.

Stace posted the photo on X before removing it at Nick’s request to show respect to him and his wife. Before deleting it, Stace wrote, “If you want to stick your middle finger up like a [pigeon] at my wedding, that’s cool, but take your own individual photos and do that. Don’t do that in the group photos. Have some couth.”

Detroit-based author, entrepreneur and mindset coach Shanin Green-Flowers posted a screenshot of Stace’s post, earning thousands of reactions — almost all bashed Blizzy’s behavior.

“When you need 857 people in your wedding, the probability of stupidity happening increases drastically.”

“I think this behavior is just sooooo TACKY and ghetto! I don’t care where the pic is being taken. It’s tacky as hell.”

“There’s a time, a place for everything bump your personality. Wedding photography is too expensive to have someone acting up.”

“They knew what kind of friend she was before they CHOSE HER to be in the wedding party. Hell, she just being her. She happy to be there.”

“I would have photoshopped some flowers in her hand.”

“Tactless. There’s 100 [people] in the wedding party. I’d remove her from the pic with the magic of Photoshop.”

“It’s not like back in the day…that’s an easy fix! The photographer could have edited that even before the bride and groom saw the first edits!”

Other commenters believed the bride and groom should’ve known who the kind of person Blizzy was before choosing her as a bridesmaid.

Although a wedding is a celebration and everyone’s entitled to have a blast, flipping the bird is after-party behavior and not meant for professional photos.

Stace clarified under Green-Flowers’ post that Blizzy flashing her middle finger in a professional photo disgruntled the bride and groom and exacerbated things a bit when she shared the unedited versions. On X and in private, Nick asked Stacy and Blizzy to remove the unedited wedding photos from their accounts since they misused them.

Amid a bunch of back-and-forth banter between Stace and Blizzy, Nick took to X on Nov. 6 to keep the peace.

“Can y’all do me a favor and ask [Stace] to kindly take my wedding photos off her page,” Nick wrote. “My wife didn’t like that Blizzy posted those photos. We sent her that as a personal just for her to have…and not to troll on Twitter with. I’m currently blocked, so I cannot reach her.”

Would you tolerate this behavior at your wedding? Let us know in the comments!