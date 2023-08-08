MadameNoire Featured Video

Congratulations are in order for Ciara and Russell Wilson!

The singer and her NFL player husband revealed on Instagram Aug. 8 that Ciara is pregnant with their third child. The expecting mama showed off her burgeoning baby bump’s silhouette in a black-and-white video the couple posted on their respective accounts.

The singer danced in front of a large indoor pool to her latest single, “How We Roll,” featuring Chris Brown. Ciara used some telling lyrics from the song for the pregnancy announcement’s caption.

She penned, “You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart, I’m your rib.”

Meanwhile, Russell posted the clip and wrote, “That’s just ‘How We Roll.” He gave himself camera credit for the epic pregnancy reveal by adding, “🎥: Daddy.”

A source informed People that the “Level Up” singer has remained booked and busy while carrying her fourth child.

“Ciara has been working and traveling all through her pregnancy. She shot the ‘How We Roll’ video while pregnant. She was dancing on set all day long for a full day’s shoot,” the insider shared. “It’s astonishing how much energy she has when she’s pregnant.”

“She’s one of those mothers who has energy throughout her whole pregnancy. She always calls her life organized chaos — but it’s organized chaos taking it up another notch,” the source continued. “She loves being a mother, so this is what she loves doing. This is what she has always wanted, and Russ too. They’ve always wanted a lot of kids.”

The celebrity couple’s brood includes son Win, 3, daughter Sienna Princess, 6, and son Future Zahir, 9, whom Ciara shares with rapper Future.

Congrats to the couple on their baby news! We wish them continued happiness and joy as their family expands.

RELATED CONTENT: “Russell And Ciara Throw Their Daughter Sienna A Ninja-Themed 6th Birthday Bash, Enlist A 125-Pound Anaconda For Entertainment”