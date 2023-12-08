MadameNoire Featured Video

In a TikTok video posted June 30, two friends from New York shared how they uncovered that they went on the same date with the same man.

The user under the handle “myfriendscallmekb” explained that she and her friend “Syd” were on her couch talking about a guy Syd went on a date with.

Syd spilled the beans on how romantic the date was with the unnamed guy, calling it “thoughtful.”

“We went to dinner, we went and got drinks, we came back to an apartment that he rented out, did sip and paint,” Syd recalled. “He bought us matching white t-shirts so that my clothes didn’t get dirty.”

As Syd described the date to KB and showed her the film pictures the man took of her, Deja vu hit KB.

“I’m looking at the picture of Sydney in her white T-shirt doing sip and paint,” KB said before Syd exclaimed that KB did the same thing.

Laughing her ass off, Syd stated, “We went on the same exact dates.”

“He did the same thing for both of us, and we’re just putting it together,” Syd said.

KB noted that their dates happened less than a month apart.

According to the women, the unoriginal man would take them to an apartment where paint supplies, white t-shirts and beverages awaited them. Once the painting was done, the man would take film-styled photos of them. Both women thought it was an original, thoughtful and romantic move from the man before they learned the truth.

“He took film camera pictures of us and sent it to us like, ‘Oh, this was so cute. Memories.”

When Syd mentioned the film-like pictures he took, KB’s brain clicked and put two and two together.

“She’s sitting there talking about, ‘He took the cutest film picture of me.’ I’m thinking, ‘I have a film picture from paint and sip,'” KB said.

She overlayed the video with the photos of the women showing off their artwork.

While the shirts and canvas sizes were the same, the background was different. The couch in Syd’s photo was lighter, and a large bookshelf stood in the back. KB’s picture had a darker couch that matched her pants. Syd painted an “S” with flowers in the background, and KB did a landscape painting.

Instead of bashing the man for his games, they gave him props.

“And you know who you are, and I think that, honestly, I applaud you,” Syd said as a matter of fact. “‘Cause you’re probably gonna see this. I applaud you. It was very thoughtful, but just know that we’re putting it together.”

Syd said, “We were literally sitting here talking about, ‘We think so highly of this person. We had the best date of our life. He is such a good dater…’ It’s the same person.”