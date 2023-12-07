MadameNoire Featured Video

Uh oh! Fans noticed rappers Cardi B and Offset unfollowed each other on Instagram, believing the two were in a lover’s quarrel. Their cryptic IG Story messages pushed the breakup narratives further.

Sometime between Dec. 4 and Dec. 5, Cardi B and Offset unfollowed each other on their IG accounts after posting their cryptic IG Story messages.

On Cardi’s IG story, she wrote, “You know when you just outgrow relationships. I’m tired of protecting people’s feelings…I gotta put myself first!”

Meanwhile, Offset posted a clip from Scarface with Tony Montana screaming in his bedroom’s hot tub at his business partner Manny as he walked away from Tony, who barred him from getting involved in a negotiating deal. He had just asked him who he’d trust if not his partner.

“Hey, fuck you, man! Who put this thing together? Me! That’s who. Who do I trust? Me!”

No one on the outside knows what’s going on with the couple or even if they’re having troubles, but Cardi and Offset’s relationship is known to have its ups and downs. Furthermore, this isn’t the first time Cardi talked about “outgrowing” a relationship or love.

In December 2017, rumors surfaced of Offset being unfaithful to his wife after a blurry video allegedly showed the former Migos member having sex with a naked woman. Offset claimed his iCloud was hacked. Not long after, a model named Celine Powell claimed she was pregnant and that the baby was Offset’s. Despite the two stating it wasn’t true, Cardi showed up to a New Year’s Eve event without her ring.

The following year, Offset was caught propositioning other women for sex. He supposedly tried to arrange a threesome between him, aspiring rapper Summer Bunni and rapper Cuban Doll less than two weeks before Cardi birthed Kulture.

In 2020, Cardi “quietly” filed for divorce from Offset. When news got out, Cardi shut down assumptions that it had anything to do with his cheating, claiming they “just grew out of love” and that it wasn’t anyone’s fault.

Amid Cardi B and Offset’s knotty relationship, many have criticized the “Bodak Yellow” rapper for abjuring her “It’s over” claims and taking him back. Nonetheless, the 31-year-old rapper put eagle-eyed fans in their place in a 2018 interview with Cosmopolitan, declaring her relationship was hers, not theirs.

“It’s like everybody is coming down my neck,” she says, “like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.’ I don’t have low self-esteem. Bitch, I know I look good. I know I’m rich. I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want—any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my shit with my man, and I don’t got to explain why. I’m not your property. This is my life.”