MadameNoire Featured Video

Usher serenaded WNBA star A’ja Wilson with a steamy lap dance during his “My Way” show in Las Vegas on Oct. 27.

The duo’s hot encounter occurred after Wilson asked the “OMG” hitmaker to pull up to the Las Vegas Aces championship parade following their iconic Game 4 win against the New York Liberty on Oct. 18.

Sadly, the R&B crooner couldn’t attend the Aces’ big celebration, but the star extended an invite to his popular “My Way” residency instead.

“A’ja Wilson, I got your message. I see you, I hear you. Couldn’t be at the parade, but I wanted to send this out to you to say congratulations,” the 45-year-old singer said.

“I wanted to invite you to come see the show. Come see me do it ‘My Way’ in Vegas.”

Wilson kindly accepted the invitation, but the two-time WNBA champ didn’t know that she would be straddled and fed a chocolate-covered strawberry by Usher during his sexy performance.

A video shared to the singer’s Instagram account Oct. 29 captured Wilson looking shy and, at times, shocked as Usher swooned her with his soulful vocals throughout his steamy lap dance.

“Now, when you were reaching out to me, did you expect me to bring it to you front and center like this?” the “Yeah!” artist asked Wilson during his seductive dance.

“You know I wasn’t going to let that slide, right?”

At the end of his sultry act, the R&B hitmaker pulled Wilson in for a hug as they laughed about their cheeky interaction.

Fans lit up the comments section with positive reactions. One user wrote that it was the “only time” they’ve seen the MVP “fold” throughout her career. Entrepreneur Malika Hamblin penned that she would have “flatlined” if she had the opportunity to get up close and personal with the Tennessee-bred star.

“It don’t make no sense how sexy this man is.” “This the only time the MVP has folded.” “I can’t wait until he goes on tour. So I can take all my tax money and get to sit this close and pray he comes that close to me and sings. I’ve been waiting for that moment since I was 13. No lie, I’m going be crying my eyes out.” “Now WHY was I also opening my mouth too while watching this video?!” “A’ja is having the best year ever!!!” “Flatlined, you hear me. Whew.”

In addition to Wilson’s sultry lap dance, the 27-year-old defensive star and her teammates got a chance to party onstage during Usher’s show.

After the performance, Wilson took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her thoughts about Usher’s sweltering serenade. The WNBA star got a kick out of seeing all of the hilarious reactions to her hot encounter with the R&B star.

“I am no longer A’ja Wilson… the 2x champ… I am now A’ja Wilson…. the girl usher was singing to…. great,” she wrote on Oct. 28.

“Moral of story: be careful what you ask for.”

RELATED CONTENT: Usher Honored With Key To Las Vegas