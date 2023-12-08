MadameNoire Featured Video

VH1’s Lyrica Anderson wants to collect her coins like Mario. She requested her wedding ring and to share the $1 million she and her estranged husband, A1 Bentley, made in music royalties in new court documents, according to Radar Online.

Amid her divorce from the rapper, Lyrica ensured she got everything she was entitled to, like her wedding ring, which she claimed in the court documents was acquired before their marriage.

She requested to split the money she and A1 made in music royalties while married.

As MadameNoire reported, Lyrica and A1 called it quits since their marriage was filled with trust issues and infidelity, resulting in the singer filing for divorce in 2022.

She also asked for custody of their 4-year-old son Ocean Zion Bentley and requested A1 be granted visitation rights.

The two former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood members eloped in 2016. Two years later, they welcomed Ocean. However, A1 wasn’t sure he was Ocean’s father following cheating allegations concerning Lyrica and her former Love & Hip Hop co-star Safaree Samuels.

A year after A1’s suspicions were proven false, he cheated on Lyrica, damaging their relationship.

The two attempted to reconcile by appearing in Zeus’ The Conversation, but the damage had been done. Now, they’re focused on co-parenting Ocean and their new lives.

Amid their divorce, both estranged spouses have seemingly moved on from each other and found love with other people.

A1 showed the world he was in love in his new relationship with entrepreneur Sasha Lee, exhibiting their relationship on his Instagram, MN reported.

Lyrica confirmed they were moving on from each other during an Instagram Live session, where she announced her estranged husband had a girlfriend.

“We’re separated right now,” she said. “I think A1 got a girlfriend. He been lying to y’all, trying to act like he just wants his family. Now, I’m doing my single thing, you guys. I’m just enjoying life, chilling, focused on me until I meet that special one and I get married again, and he’s not a cheater.”

The 34-year-old hasn’t confirmed it, but she posted a boomerang to her IG Story of her and controversial rapper Desiigner looking cozy together on Thanksgiving.

She went on IG Live to promote and sing a snippet of their song, “Tonight,” while referring to him as her “babe.”

“Me and Designer have a record that’s out right now called ‘Tonight,'” she said. “It’s Desiigner featuring Lyrica. That’s my motherf—g babe.”