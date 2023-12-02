MadameNoire Featured Video

Karlissa Saffold was emotional when she recalled giving her son Blueface and his longtime love, Jaidyn Alexis, the last two pieces of chicken she had when her bank account was empty.

The celebrity mom posted a lengthy video about the incident on Instagram Nov. 29. The 51-year-old matriarch said she was in college and had “no money at all” when the rapper and his now fiancée ate the last two pieces of chicken in the house with no regard for whether she had some.

The mother set out to make a “gourmet meal” of chicken, gravy, rice, peas and bread for herself and Blueface — born Johnathan Jamall Porter — out of the little that she had. However, Karlissa said she had to give up her piece of chicken so the youngins were fed when her then student-athlete son — who was also in college — brought Jaidyn home from school. Karlissa seemed particularly hurt by the fact that no one cared whether she had some of the chicken despite how hard she worked to make a decent meal with the little ingredients she had. The hurt mom recalled being tight on money because her college refund check hadn’t come in when she expected it.

The 51-year-old woman also noted that the young couple’s lack of regard continuously stuck with her because she’d been really hungry after going to school when the incident happened.

The Real LA Family Blues star and CixoT CEO told her over 239,000 Instagram followers that she remembered the story while preparing to make fried chicken.

Karlissa admitted that her anger and resentment about the incident still come over her sometimes when she’s angry at the MILF Music couple.

The matriarch also said that the sacrifices she made for the rapper and Jaidyn are why she feels entitled to go off on them.

“I ate my motherfucking rice, and I watched them bitches eat that fucking plate of food. They ate that motherfucking food in my face, y’all,” she said with pain audible in her voice. “So when you ask me why I talk to them the way I talk to them, it’s because I’ve earned that right. And imma keep saying what the fuck I want to say when I wanna say it and how I want to say it until one of them sacrifices their motherfucking piece of chicken for their kids — or for their mammy.”

