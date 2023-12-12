MadameNoire Featured Video

Ms. K. Michelle ate and left no crumbs with her sermon on never accepting bullf—kery.

The singer hopped on Instagram Live in her sleek kitchen wearing a Black cropped tank top to speak nothing but facts.

“You will get more hate about demanding respect than you will ever get hate about going with the flow,” the singer stated, making a wave motion with her hand. “Only thing that go with the flow, baby, is a hoe. And they rowdy nowadays. Nah, even a hoe gon’ demand what she want — her price, her time, even the situation.

The “Can’t Raise A Man” singer continued, “So, when you do business and when you do what it is, it doesn’t matter who it is. It doesn’t matter if it’s a celebrity, A list, B list, C list. If you…do hair, if you do whatever you do, you demand what you demand. You put it in writing, and that’s what you do.”

Michelle warned her viewers not to let people play with them and affirmed she doesn’t allow others to play with her, claiming she’s “seasoned in crazy.”

Amen!

“Seasoned crazy!” She exclaimed before continuing her motivational speech.

“Don’t feel so obligated to be around a certain crowd,” the 41-year-old said.

Michelle moved to entitlement, feeding her viewers relatable examples of things people feel entitled to, like the vagina. Michelle tapped her throat, saying people felt entitled to her body and throat.

Leaning toward the camera, she declared that people will only be entitled until “you tell them ‘your entitlement can go to hell.'”

Michelle, who’s unapologetic about what she says, has been forthcoming with advice no matter how outlandish it sounds.

On Sept. 28, she encouraged Black women to explore the color spectrum and date outside their race while claiming she loved white men, MadameNoire reported.

“I love me a white man, country white men,” Michelle said during her guest appearance on the Black Girl Stuff podcast.

“Let me tell you this, and people are going to be so angry with me in this sentiment, and I don’t give a fuck. I will be your problem. The thing is love who loves you. It doesn’t matter their race, color or whatever. I see so many Black women that come up to me heartbroken. And they won’t date anybody. They have to date a Black man. I get it. But what about just dating a man or dating a woman that loves you? [Why] is it a focus on color or gender?”