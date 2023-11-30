MAJOR FOMO! Ashanti Dropped A Part-1 Recap Of Her 43rd Birthday Shenanigans She Didn’t Invite Us To

Ashanti’s birthday extravaganzas live were the turn up we wanted to be at, but maybe next time! The “Body On Me” singer posted a part-one recap of her birthday shenanigans to her Instagram on Wednesday, Nov 29, a month after she hit 43.

“Super, super late…but I had to recap my bday vibes…Part 1,” she said.

With Jxke’s “Golden Hour” attached to the professionally directed and edited clip, the video displayed Ashanti’s family and friends gathered at the front of a Miami home, waiting to surprise her.

Dumbfounded, Ashanti approached and hugged her loved ones, oblivious to another surprise— her beau, Nelly!

“I genuinely had no idea any of this was happening,” the 43-year-old singer explained in the caption. “I literally thought we were just coming to Miami for the show…and I wouldn’t get to see Bighead until the following week because of our schedules.”

Nelly and Ashanti embraced each other in the floor’s center as the singer’s emotions overpowered her.

The clip’s mood was enlivened as the incidental music switched from “Golden Hour” to “Birthday” by Saweetie, YG and Tyga.

Event planners and decorators adorned the house with pink, white, silver and transparent balloons, a matching backdrop and a cupcake tower with edible circular photos of Ashanti topping them.

The party gave chill and exclusive vibes, with the power couple shooting hoops in the backyard. Ashanti wrote on her IG story about their basketball match, “I beat him!!! Well, not [for real], but I was hittin’ them 3’s.”

Towards the end of the recap, the “Hot Herre” rapper iced his baby girl out with a bust-down watch that matched Nelly’s and a blinding heart chain.

“Wait, hold on! I gotta look in the mirror,” Ashanti said, running to the foyer to gawk at her expensive drip. “This s—t is so f—g crazy.”

“Thank [you], love [you]…@nelly and, of course, my family and team. I’m knocking all of y’all out for hiding everything from me! Love you all!” She concluded in the caption.

Ashanti has yet to drop part two of her birthday recap. The details for the second recap are unclear, but we know a time was had in Turks and Caicos.

On Nov. 10, Ashanti posted photos of her birthday celebration in Turks and Caicos, donning an emerald green gold ring-linked dress with fringes at the hem.

Local musicians surrounded the singer, blasting her ears with their eastern Caribbean and Bahamian Calypso soundscapes.

The “Foolish” hitmaker and her attendees had a private area to enjoy their food and Ashanti’s three-layer floral cake dressed in sunglasses, music notes, lipstick and jewels.

Ashanti also celebrated her special day with Usher at his Vegas residency since his birthday was after hers (Oct. 2)