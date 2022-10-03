MadameNoire Featured Video

Six years after saying ‘I do,’ Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are still happily in love and celebrating their wedded bliss.

Iman shared on social media that he surprised his wife with a 1979 white corvette filled with long-stem red roses for their anniversary.

“Years ago I told you I wanted a family and you gave me that. I bent my knee to you and you accepted my headache and trauma. You’ve pumped my brakes and fixed me up every time I had a bump or bruise,” Iman penned to Teyana.

“So yes, I could’ve gotten you a brand new car… but this car will symbolize a relationship that’s been thru it all,” he explained. “The nostalgia of the Corvette you wanted is heard but I want you to dress this one up little by little like we’ve done in these six years and make sure this muff–ka ride forever!”

“I love you Mrs. Shumpert. Year 6,” the Dancing with the Stars alum added.

Teyana responded to her husband’s lovey-dovey post in his comments, saying, “😩😩😩😩 babeeeeeeeeeeee. You know what this means to me, I love you. Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours….happy anniversary my love 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹.”

She also posted a heartfelt message celebrating the couple’s sixth wedding anniversary on her own social media.

“They say we are most alive when we are in love, which is confirmation to me that we will live forever,” the singer wrote. “There isn’t a day, minute, second or breath that I am not in love with you. Year 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 as one & forever more to go. Happy wedding anniversary my love @imanshumpert. Ever mine, ever thine, ever ours…. Real bad 🌹.”

Congrats to Teyana and Iman for lovingly making it through six years of marriage as partners to each other and parents to two beautiful daughters.

See a gallery of the couple throughout the years down below.

Teyana and Iman slay at Thom Browne’s Fall 2022 show in NYC this April.