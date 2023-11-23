MadameNoire Featured Video

Love & Hip Hop: Miami‘s Vonshae Taylor has moved on from her estranged husband, Gunplay (né Richard Welton Morales Jr.), and is in the arms of her new African lover. She plans on getting married before having another child.

In a video posted by Live Bitez, the 25-year-old reality star lay sprawled out on the bed with her newborn daughter, Osanna Ohana, roaming around as her new African bae sat behind her.

Vonshae tells her Instagram Live viewers she planned to marry before having another baby.

“Yeah, if I have another baby, I’m getting married first. I’m telling y’all this now,” she said, turning to her boyfriend behind her to see if he agreed. “Ain’t that right?”

The man gave a simple “okay” in response.

Viewers asked if they would see the unnamed boyfriend on LHHM, and he stated it would only happen if Vonshae wanted him to.

Vonshae revealed that her boyfriend is from Cameroon, a central African country, but the two refused to disclose how they met.

She affirmed her new beau was African, exclaiming, “I went back to the motherland.”

Despite Vonshae appearing happy with her new lover, commenters couldn’t help but call her out for her hypocrisy.

For those who don’t know, last month, the 25-year-old mom went on an Instagram Live rant, condemning her nemesis and castmate Amara La Negra and her mothering skills, claiming she hired a “random ass nigga” to watch her twin daughters, MadameNoire reported.

“I got pictures of the random ass nigga she picked up off the street staying on her couch to watch her girls for free,” Vonshae yelled. “You want everybody to know you taking care of your kids. Bitch, you’re a liar!”

But commenters claimed Vonshae allowing her new boyfriend to be around her daughter was no different than what Amara allegedly did. They also shamed her for having her baby girl around her new man too soon.

“Not her laid up in bed with her child with another man roaming around.”

“Lmao, wasn’t she shaming Amara for the same thing.”

“Why yo daughter around some random, tho?”

“This new generation is different! I was raised to never have a man around your kids too soon…How little her baby is, they don’t need to be doing all this in front of her.”

“Why ya baby around a new nigga already? Y’all be out here wilding.”

“She was talking about Amara. She’s no better.”

“Y’all late,” Vonshae told viewers, who asked if she had divorced Gunplay.

While Vonshae is all smiles with her new boyfriend, many wonder if it meant that her divorce from Gunplay was final.

MN reported in September that the LHHM star explained she couldn’t divorce her estranged husband, Gunplay, because he refused to sign the papers.

“So, I’m stuck,” Vonshae stated. “Unfortunately, I cannot divorce him without his permission in Florida. Unless he goes to jail convicted or he’s a mental institution patient.”

MN shared in October that Gunplay was thrown back in jail in Miami on Oct. 25 after violating the restraining order Vonshae filed against him.