The tension between Love & Hip Hop: Miami’s Amara La Negra and Vonshae Taylor-Morales intensified after the “Claws Out” episode aired on Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Vonshae took to Instagram Live with wild accusations about her castmate’s mothering skills. The University of Miami graduate accused Amara of recruiting a “random ass nigga” to watch her twin daughters, claiming she had pictures of the unnamed man holding her children.

“I got pictures of the random ass nigga she picked up off the street staying on her couch to watch her girls for free,” Vonshae exclaimed. “You want everybody to know you taking care of your kids. Bitch, you’re a liar!”

Vonshae continued going off, “You literally take random ass motherf—s off the banana boat. The b—h literally sat there at Mother’s Day’s brunch talking about some, ‘Oh, yeah, I picked him up at the street. He just came over here illegally, and he staying on my couch to watch my girls.'”

She accused Amara of leaving her children alone in the bathroom with the random man for 30 minutes while he was intoxicated.

“If I didn’t say, ‘Damn, Amara, where’s your girls at?’ You wouldn’t even blink…you wanna sit here and talk about Allan (referencing the Dominican-American artist’s babies’ father) ain’t a motherf—g father. You’re a f—g liar.”

She also addressed the 33-year-old actress’s statement on the “Claws Out” episode about only knowing each other for a few months. The 25-year-old mother and estranged wife of Gunplay invited her followers to check out her page for proof that the two women have known each other longer than a few months.

Commenters didn’t understand why Vonshae was mad at Amara and told her she had her own problems. Others believe this was her reaching for attention.

Vonshae felt like Amara was a fake friend because she hadn’t checked up on her or baby Osanna, who was going through medical issues.

In the Sept. 25 episode, Vonshae addressed the issue with Amara during the girls’ poker night, claiming she ghosted her after her daughter, Osanna, was born and had medical difficulties.

Amara explained it was because she had “been dealing with her own life,” but Vonshae countered, saying she checked up on the mother of twins, who was having troubles with her mom despite the hardships with Osanna.

The argument escalated to them throwing stuff at each other and security interfering.

In the recent episode, Amara tried to understand where Vonshae was coming from, but the graduate wasn’t down for a peaceful conversation.

Ultimately, Vonshae threw her drink at Amara, and the singer-actress tossed her salad at the 25-year-old, causing security to escort them out of the restaurant.

Vonshae called out Amara for using laughing emojis under a comment about her daughter’s life.

The comment read, “That baby should [have] died waiting on [you] to pay [for] that surgery. Envy was right. Why ain’t it dead?”

Right under the comment, Amara typed two crying laughing emojis.

“@amaralanegraaln, I really want to know where the fucking joke is!! What is honestly funny about someone wishing death on my child when she was sick? I am tired of this BS. This is exactly why you can’t trust anyone. This girl was [an] auntie to my baby,” Vonshae wrote in the caption.