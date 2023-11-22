British heartthrob, actor and newly single Damson Idris is the new menswear ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger. The Snowfall actor was bestowed with the fashionable title during the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which took place from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18.
According to The Fashionisto, Hilfiger, 72, threw a Gents Weekend party to celebrate the big occasion alongside Idris and a slew of stars. Photos shared to Tommy Hilfiger’s official Instagram account Nov. 20 captured the British bloke adorned in classic threads from the revered designer as he partied and broke bread with stars like Kola Bokinni, Tosin Cole and rising Afrobeats artist A-Star.
Idris sported threads from Tommy Hilfiger’s collection throughout the big event.
In one photo, the 32-year-old Hollywood actor, who recently announced his split from celebrity “it girl” Lori Harvey, rocked a long wool coat with a cozy crimson red turtleneck from Tommy Hilfiger’s fall and winter collection. The handsome gent paired the ensemble with wool trousers. Later on in the night, Idris opted for a casual look. The actor could be seen sporting a beige ivy jacket paired with flannel trousers and a black and white striped crew neck. Idris completed the look with classic black boots.
According to WWD, the Peckham native’s new menswear ambassador role will cross over into his acting career. Tommy Hilfiger is sponsoring the upcoming Formula 1 film, reportedly titled Apex, that will feature Idris and Brad Pitt. According to IMDb, the forthcoming racer flick will follow the story of a retired Formula 1 driver, played by Pitt, who gets back on the track to mentor and team with a young driver (Damson Idris).
Idris echoed a similar sentiment.
“Tommy Hilfiger is a true gentleman and icon of American fashion,” the Nigerian-British hottie said. “Our passion for motorsport is mirrored in our attitude to style. I believe by working together in the space between fashion and entertainment, we can set a new standard in contemporary partnerships, creating iconic moments on the track and beyond.”
Congrats on your new menswear ambassador role, Damson Idris!
