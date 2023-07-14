MadameNoire Featured Video

Black Twitter is raising hell about the Emmy’s seemingly blatant snub of FX’s hit series Snowfall.

On July 12, the coveted award ceremony revealed their nominations for this year, and Black excellence was sprinkled across the list. Popular shows like Abbott Elementary, Swarm and Chris Rock’s Selective Outrage snagged multiple nominations, but some fans raised an eyebrow at Snowfall’s omission from the categories this year.

The hit crime drama, which stars Damson Idris as the drug kingpin Franklin Saint, concluded its sixth season with a bang in April, and some fans were angry that the Emmys didn’t give the epic crime show any flowers considering its impact on primetime television.

One Twitter user claimed that the Emmys snub was comparable to when the award show turned a blind eye to the success of HBO’s The Wire, which also aired for six incredible seasons.

A few users threw jabs at the award show for their failure to recognize Damson Idris’s Oscar Award-worthy acting on screen. We agree, this is just downright disrespectful. Idris deserves all of the flowers and then some!

Black Twitter isn’t the only one wondering why the Emmys have failed to give Snowfall a nod.

In February, Idris, 31, spoke to Rolling Stone about the issue, and the British heartthrob claimed that critics weren’t writing enough positive reviews about the hit series.

“I believe the biggest thing, a correlation I saw with — they call us ‘Black shows,’ which I don’t know if I’m used to it yet, but these shows, they’re not reviewed. You know, look at a show like Snowfall, and you see per season maybe 10 people have reviewed it, actual esteemed critics have reviewed it,” the NAACP nominee said.

“But you look at a show like Ozark or a show like Euphoria, and they’ve had thousands of reviews. So either people aren’t watching it, or they just really don’t care because they feel that they aren’t of our culture. So they’re almost scared to talk about it. They’re scared to say whether it’s good or bad. And I say to those people, start saying whether it’s good or bad. That’s the first step.”

The actor added, “The second step is: it’s not about winning. It’s about feeling welcomed. It’s about being recognized, and it’s about people doing work and feeling that someone cared and someone saw that hard work.”

Who is nominated this year?

Abbott Elementary leads the pack this year with three nominations. On Wednesday, the funny ABC mockumentary snagged a nomination in the Outstanding Comedy Series category. The show’s talented creator and lead actress, Quinta Brunson, also earned a nomination for Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series. Brunson’s co-stars Janelle James and TV veteran Sheryl Lee Ralph are up for awards in the Outstanding Supporting Actress category.

Hollywood newcomer Dominique Fishback earned a nod for her psycho Amazon Prime thriller Swarm under the Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series category. Chris Rock garnered a nom for Selective Outrage in the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) category. Taraji P. Henson, Storm Reid and The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri are also up for nominations. Check out a full list of nominees below.

What do you think? Should the Emmys have given Snowfall a nod?

