Wayne Brady reportedly got into a car accident that resulted in a physical altercation with the other driver on Sunday night, TMZ reported.

Police told the outlet that the Let’s Make A Deal host reportedly was driving down Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu when a car driven by a 51-year-old man crashed into him.

Wayne and the other driver pulled over to exchange information, but the two ended up having a heated argument that escalated to the two men throwing deuces.

After the altercation, the Going to the Mat actor called the police, and the other 51-year-old returned to his car and drove off. The Los Angeles County deputies, fortunately, located the man and arrested him for hit-and-run, batter and DUI.

Sources told PEOPLE the incident enraged Wayne because he couldn’t help but think that his daughter could’ve been in a similar situation.

“Wayne is so upset about this incident with a drunk driver,” the source said. “As a father, he was just thankful it was not his daughter or anyone’s child dealing with this. He kept thinking what if it was his daughter.”

While Wayne didn’t need to be transported to the hospital, sources told TMZ that he was injured and sore following the incident.

The Sophia the First actor is known to be kindhearted, but he doesn’t take kindly to anything or anyone posing a danger to people, especially his 20-year-old daughter, Maile Masako Brady.

Per a MadameNoire report, Wayne and his ex-wife Mandie Taketa were ticked off after finding grown men sliding into their then-17-year-old daughter’s DMs back in 2020.

During an interview with The Talk, the 51-year-old explained that Mandie continued texting one predator, tricking him into thinking he was communicating with their daughter. Eventually, the man caught on and discovered he was talking with Mandie.

Wayne expressed his disgust for men having easy access to underage girls’ DMs and said he was going to start working on an initiative to combat the problem.

“This is something that I’m very passionate about, and I’m going to start working on an initiative. I think the social media, Instagram, Facebook, I love y’all, but you need to be on it,” he said. “You can try to block a person’s account and report them for hate speech, you can report them for trying to be someone else, but in order to really get to them to say, hey, this person is saying something damning or showing images to a young woman or even to a woman who gets a salacious pic, all of the tap dancing you need to do to get that person reported shouldn’t happen.”