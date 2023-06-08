MadameNoire Featured Video

The annual CultureCon event is set to go down in Los Angeles on June 17 at the Rolling Greens on Mateo. This year, attendees will get to schmooze with a star-studded list of guests. Actor Sterling K. Brown, R&B powerhouse Victoria Monét, and rising femcee Lakeyah will share their creative stories during the exciting conference, according to the brand’s Instagram account.

The jammed packed conference will also feature skill-building workshops, networking events and host opportunities for Black-owned brands to sell their goods at the world famous CultureCon Marketplace.

Jay Pharoah is set to co-host the annual conference.

Comedian Jay Pharoah will provide the laughs as he co-hosts the event alongside journalist Francesca Amiker. According to People, Pharoah will conduct an in-depth fireside chat with his co-stars Dewayne Perkins and X Mayo of The Blackening.

The film’s world-renowned director Tim Story will also join the trio to share more about his decorated career in the TV and Film industry. Story, a native of Los Angeles, is the creative mastermind behind several classics within the Black film repertoire, including Barbershop, The Ride Along 2 and Shaft.

Founded by The Creative Collective NYC, CultureCon has become a vital hub for Black business owners and artists to create genuine connections and build a community with other like-minded go-getters. This year’s event will hone in on the power of wellness and give attendees tips on how to grow and scale their personal and professional brands.

Business owners of color will also be celebrated throughout the conference. CultureCon will spotlight several buzzing Black-owned businesses, including Good Thoughts Tea Co., a natural tea brand, fine art company Leoni’s Studio and DomoINK, a lifestyle retailer that specializes in wall art and decor.

After a long day of festivities, conference goers will be able to chow down on tasty food and treats provided by several Black-owned restaurants, including Amaze Balls, VeganAF and NY Chopped Cheese, among other eateries.

Don’t miss out on all of the fun. CultureCon will touch down at the Rolling Greens on Mateo June 17. Grab tickets at The Creative Collective’s website here.

