According to Radar Online, UBS Bank USA wants the large amount of money Kevin Hunter owes.

Hunter, Wendy Williams’ ex-husband, reportedly owes $20,176.83 worth of funds to the nationwide bank. Court documents obtained by the outlet allegedly claim a Florida judge updated the bank’s lawsuit against Hunter by granting a motion for a default judgment.

UBS Bank USA’s lawsuit claims Hunter regularly made on-time payments on his credit card bill until an undisclosed stop. Radar Online didn’t reveal when Hunter allegedly stopped making the payments. Still, the outlet notes the banker’s claim that it gave the former Wendy Williams’ show executive producer a Visa Signature card in 2014.

The latter’s interest on the $20,176.83 lump sum is reportedly still accruing. A large amount of credit card debt was reported in March 2023, and it is possibly higher now. The bank claims it alerted Hunter about his debt in January and March of this year.

Williams’ ex-husband has allegedly failed to attend any court dates related to the credit card debt lawsuit.

“Defendant has failed to make the minimum monthly payments by the payment due date, as required by the Cardmember Agreement,” argued UBS Bank USA’s lawsuit. “Despite UBS Bank’s demand, [Hunter] has failed and refuses to pay the outstanding account balance.”

Hunter and Williams divorced in 2020, and the former talk show host accused him of cheating on her within their marriage and having a child with another woman.

Although Hunter was initially awarded alimony, he’s faced financially hard times since Williams’ checks stopped coming in.

“I have fallen behind on most of my bills. I currently live in a community that requires payments to the homeowners association, and I’m behind on that bill,” he reportedly told the court after Williams’ Wells Fargo account was seized and his alimony checks were paused. “If the homeowners association fees are not paid, foreclosure will soon follow.”

“I’m behind on credit card payments because I have no money since the severance payments were suspended,” the former talk show executive producer allegedly added. “My life has been greatly affected since the plaintiff stopped making payments under our settlement agreement.”

Radar Online noted in October that Hunter sold his five-bedroom, five-bathroom Parkland, Florida, home for $1.25 million. In February, a judge decided not to resume Williams’ alimony payments. The presiding official also ruled against the former talk show host paying her ex-husband’s attorney fees.

