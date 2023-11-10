MadameNoire Featured Video

Erica Mena was offered a bit of grace for her birthday on Nov. 8, as the controversy from her racist “blue monkey” comment still looms. On Wednesday, Mena celebrated her 36th birthday with a lavish trip to Dubai. The reality TV star took to Instagram on Nov. 9 to share a few highlights from her birthday bash abroad.

Erica Mena partied in Dubai in a stunning Lena Berisha gown.

Donning a baby blue gown designed by Lena Berisha, Mena beamed as she smized at the camera in the elegant ensemble. The beautiful gown featured a long slit and a deep asymmetrical neckline that showed off the matriarch’s chiseled legs and busty upper half. The star, who is Puerto Rican and Dominican, paired her Lena Berisha gown with diamond bracelets, rings, and silver bead-embroidered PVC stiletto heels by Kandee.

Mena wore her long tresses down with her baby hairs fashioned into a unique design, adding a few shiny embellishments for extra flair. At one point in her highlight reel, the former Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta star could be seen posing on the top of a beautiful roof with a stunning view of Dubai in the background. The video ended with a shot of a stunning rose bouquet—presumably a gift to Mena — which included a note that read:

“This next chapter of your life is called the GIFT. Your presence, your light, your talent, your energy, your kids and everything you come with is a GIFT.”

In the caption, Mena thanked her style team for putting her bold look together. She also told fans that she was looking forward to living a “private life,” “reconnecting with God” and “ growing in silence.”

In the comments section, netizens of Instagram sent love and birthday wishes to the former video vixen.

“Happiest Birthday Babes!!!! New Chapter, New You, New Year around the corner,” wrote one user. “I hope god grants you all your wishes, and continue your new path on healing and keep being inspiring.”

Another person penned, “You look like a beautiful muse in that Tiffany BLUE! Happy Birthday again!”

In October, Erica Mena sat down with Carlos King to address her “blue monkey” slur aimed at her Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta co-star Spice.

During the explosive episode in August, the model and actress shouted the horrid slur at the Jamaican dancehall artist after they got into a dispute about her former husband, Safaree. Fans, especially members of the Black community, were pissed to hear and witness the reality TV star spew the dehumanizing slur on the show. But Mena insisted that she wasn’t trying to be “racial” when she made the remark.

“It’s just a coincidence, but it’s not that,” the muse told King during her interview.

“And that’s why I’m like, ‘Fuck,’ because it just so happens to be a coincidence that it is. But I’ve definitely called my sister a ‘monkey’ before. It’s a word that I use to insult someone or be playful. Never with [the] intention of being racial or that.”

Mena added, “I’m raised, in my family alone; I’m blended. There’s not a racial bone in my body. Now that it’s out there, it has me very mindful, like obviously I cannot ever say this again.”

Watch the full interview below.

