Spice is at peace and focused on building generational wealth after her viral spat with Erica Mena on the latest episode of Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta. If you missed it, on Tuesday’s explosive episode (Aug. 29), Mena called the Jamaican dancehall queen a “blue monkey” after they got into a heated argument about the former’s ex-husband, Safaree.

Spice isn’t dwelling on her co-star’s racist meltdown. During an interview with Rosemarie Miller for Forbes New Money, the Spanish Town native said she was doing “great” amid the controversy.

“I’m on my, you know, woo-sah journey to becoming this new woman,” the mother of two told Miller. “I feel like that comes with what I signed up for. So I’m good. I’m in a better space right now.”

When asked if the dehumanizing slur “triggered” any emotions during her fight with Mena, Spice didn’t go into detail about the former video vixen’s racist comment, but she insisted that her “peace of mind” was intact.

“Nobody takes my peace of mind away from me, because someone’s opinion of me does not value who I am,” the “So Mi Like It” artist explained. “That doesn’t mean that’s who I am. I’m the person that came up with colorism a few years ago. I’m Black and beautiful,” she continued on, noting how this wasn’t the first time she’s been teased about her appearance. In 2018, the singer was accused of bleaching her skin.

Throughout her career, it’s been crucial for the Jamaican beauty to remind herself and all “melanated women” of their beauty and self-worth. “Someone can’t come and say a few words and that’s going to get me into a mood, like, no. That doesn’t define me. I know who I am.”

Spice has come a long way from her humble beginnings in Spanish Town.

During her candid chat with Miller, the singer and performer opened up about her impoverished childhood and how the financial woes of her youth sparked the fuel to transform her musical passions into a multi-million dollar business. Reflecting on her childhood, the Love & Hip-Hop star said she grew up poor with her parents and five siblings in a one-bedroom apartment.

“I used to walk to school because there was not enough money to pay the bus fare or the taxi fare. So, I used to walk miles to school. That’s where it started for me as a little girl,” the artist shared of her rough financial upbringing. “My childhood is really what inspires me, because I never want to go back there. I know what it’s like to go to bed without food. I know what it’s like to just have one pair of shoes. So, that’s where I’m coming from.”

Thanks to her successful music career, the “Go Down Deh” hitmaker is now in a position to build generational wealth for her children and family.

Spice didn’t spill too much tea about her multiple streams of income due to the “jealous” haters out there preying on her downfall, but much of her net worth comes from her work as a singer and performer. She also pulls in revenue from her clothing brand, Graci Noir. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Jamaican bombshell’s net worth stands at around $5 million.

“My slogan right now is from homeless to greatness, because I was once homeless. I lost my house to a fire and I had nothing. I come from $0. I know what it’s like to look in my bank account and there’s nothing there. Now, I’m a millionaire,” the matriarch proudly gushed. “I feel like, at the place where I’m at now, it’s just breaking generational wealth. That’s what money does for me and that’s just what I was eager to do. I was eager to set up for my kids a life that I didn’t have.”

Sadly, with more money, comes more problems. Spice said she encountered “jealousy” from people who weren’t happy to see her level up her income.

“You know, when you reach a pinnacle like where I’m at, people just feel like it was an overnight success. So, they start to hate on you…I’ve been doing this for 20 years, two decades, two decades to get to where I’m at,” the Love & Hip-Hop star told Miller. “Because of the past betrayals from people who just [have been] jealous over the success, I just tend to keep to myself and I don’t trust easily.”

Speaking of trust, fans have been waiting for the star’s former friend turned foe Erica Mena to speak out about her anti-Black outburst on the latest episode of Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta. The mother of three hasn’t apologized for her deplorable behavior, but on X, the app formerly known as Twitter, the Tubi actress hinted that it could be time to step away from the reality TV world.

