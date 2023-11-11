MadameNoire Featured Video

And the internet strikes again! X users called Candace Owens a walking contradiction after she alleged feminism influenced women to think that working a nine-to-five was better than cooking barefoot and pregnant in the kitchen.

For the Oct. 12 leg of the Turning Point USA tour, Owens stopped at Georgia Tech to give another one of her talks.

In the middle of her rant, the nine-month-pregnant Conservative criticized feminism.

“There is this emphasis, by the way, and I would say this is in lockstep with feminism today, on telling women to act like men,” she said. “‘You wanna be like a man. You can do bad all by yourself. You don’t need a man. All my single ladies, all my single ladies. Where we at? Let’s work nine to five.’ What? I don’t wanna…I wanna stay home and cook. Barefoot, pregnant in the kitchen. I’m cool with that. I like to bake. Leave me out of this feminist nonsense.”

She continued talking about how the “woman can do it all” cry has women in a position where they’re forced to do it all.

“Literally because you’re still the person that has to have the kids. Only [your body] is going to be able to produce the milk that these babies need. Getting maternity leave off to sprint back to work. Who chose this life for us? Send me the rabid feminist that chose this for us. This is not fun!”

X user Oluremi Martins slammed the proud Republican, writing, “Meanwhile, that baby could drop any moment from now, but she’s still doing paid gigs. I know what you are.”

Others believe Owens was projecting her feelings and blaming feminism for it.

“Candace Owen is literally living her nightmare, smh. I love that for her. Working at nine months pregnant.”

“That [white] man got [you] working triple…and [you] blaming feminism. If [you] really stood on business, we wouldn’t [even] know who [you] are [because you] would be somewhere being a rich housewife. Instead [of I don’t know] a Black Republican who [works] harder.”

With the 34-year-old commentator proclaiming she preferred to be standing barefoot in the kitchen, users couldn’t refrain from pointing out the irony of a nine-month-pregnant lady and anti-feminist pacing on stage and getting paid to talk to people instead of at home baking brownies.

The jokes write themselves! Watch the full event below.