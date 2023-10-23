MadameNoire Featured Video

Candace Owens had a moment of unity with an attendee during her intense Live Free Tour appearance at Georgia Tech Oct. 12.

The conservative political commentator, who has been known to ruffle feathers with her controversial opinions about the LGBTQ community, showed a shocking level of grace and compassion to a crowd goer who identified as a masculine “lesbian Black female.”

During a Q&A session, the lesbian attendee asked the Fox News correspondent if she had any preconceived notions about her identity as a Black LGBTQ member.

“Tell me. With your philosophy. What does my life look like through your eyes?” she asked.

Owens, who was suspended from YouTube in September for hate speech against the LGBTQ community, claimed that she had no “conclusions” about the inquirer’s background or sexual preference.

“I think one of the things that’s interesting to me is that when you’re a conservative, especially when it’s in the media, people assume that you have no exposure to a lesbian or a gay person in your own personal life,” the author and activist said.

“My cousins are lesbian. One of them is a married now divorced lesbian. The person who is my cousin that does my hair every single day is bisexual. I don’t have any foregone conclusions about you because I don’t know you. And I think that’s really important,” she continued.

“A lot of people will try to pigeonhole you because of your identity. They will say, ‘Okay, well, you just said that you were lesbian and that you were Black, and that’s what I was talking about. So, that means that you must support transgenderism because we added the letter onto the flag.’ That’s wrong. I don’t know you. I’d like to get to know you. I’d like to hear about your ideas. You know, people can become friends on the basis of who they actually are as individuals and not what society is demanding of you based on your sexual preference.”

During Owens’ Georgia Tech appearance, The Daily Wire host gave her unfiltered opinions about her issues with feminism, the transgender community, and social media peer pressure, among other topics. Some students didn’t welcome her thoughts. However, Owens thanked the woman for taking the time to listen to her ideas — even though they may not have shared the same opinion on specific topics.

Earlier in the show, the lesbian attendee was one of the first to raise her hands when the matriarch asked if anyone in the room disliked her, but during their honest conversation, the attendee confessed that Owens was able to change her “thought pattern” on a few topics during her lecture.

Owens thanked the woman for listening.

“You stayed here to hear me. I’m sure you didn’t agree with everything, but I changed your mind about other things and I think that is absolutely heroic in today’s society.”

The conservative pundit’s peaceful exchange with the woman was shared on the Turning Point USA Instagram page Oct. 15. In the comments section, netizens applauded the Blexit founder and the LGBTQ member for engaging in their honest dialogue without arguing.

“I love to see this kind of debate. People don’t need to think the same, and we should listen to the others but we are not entitled to think what they think if we don’t want to. All about respect and empathy,” wrote one user.

Another person commented, “What a novelty. Two opposing views showing respect and actually listening to the other without interrupting.”

A third Instagram user opined, “A great exchange between 2 smart women.”

Owens’ appearance at Georgia Tech wasn’t entirely smooth.

During her speech, the Fox News correspondent got into a heated debate with a few students who were outraged about her opposition to the trans community.

One Georgia Tech student stormed off when she asked the controversial YouTuber to share her thoughts on the story of Mack Beggs, a transgender male wrestler at Euless Trinity High School near Dallas, Texas, who won the girl’s state championship in 2017 and 2018, according to NBC News.

Beggs, who was taking a low dose of testosterone at the time, was banned from competing in the male division because Texas public schools require athletes to compete under the gender listed on their birth certificate, the outlet noted.

See how the tense exchange went down below.

