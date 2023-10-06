MadameNoire Featured Video

Conservative Candace Owens is, unfortunately, trending online for her cold and blunt response to a University of Albany student’s question during her Live Free Tour with Turning Point USA, which even gained approval from some critics.

The Live Free Tour landed at the University of Albany in New York on Tuesday, Oct. 3, where Owens did a deep dive into her political views to sweep out the misconceptions surrounding her name.

Toward the end of the event, Owens opened the floor to questions and had people form a line in the center of the room.

The Albany student in the viral video was the second enquirer. She attempted to ask two questions, but the 34-year-old pregnant conservative informed her they only had time for one question and requested no speeches.

“What do you have to say to the trans students on this campus who feel actively victimized by your presence here?” The woman asked.

With an apathetic expression, Owens responded, “Life’s tough. Get a helmet, man. I’m too pregnant for this. Next question.”

As the woman returned to her seat, Owens stated, “Seriously, somebody just give out free hugs or something…I can’t be your mommy, okay? I’m too pregnant. I can’t be your mommy.”

Owens then took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to the viral and controversial moment.

“I am over eight months pregnant with two toddlers at home,” the political commentator said. “If you are a 20-year-old adult who feels ‘actively victimized’ by my standing on stage to speak about social and economic conservatism, it is because your parents failed you entirely. It is not my job to coddle adults.”

She also took to her podcast, the Candace Owens podcast, to react to some of the college students’ questions, including the “get a helmet” moment.

“Over and over again, I was asked to be their mommy! They wanted to talk about their feelings. They don’t have any facts. They just want to talk about how they feel, and they’re coming to these college campuses to be coddled,” she said.

Many defended Owens, calling those who agreed with the student “weak” and claiming Trans activists desire to be coddled. Some who didn’t support Owens agreed with her response, stating the enquirer’s question exemplified entitlement and wondering why she attended if she felt “victimized” by Owens. Others were hellbent on disagreeing with Owens and bashed her.

A few mentioned when the NAACP helped Candace with her lawsuit because she was reportedly racially harassed and felt victimized. The NAACP, an organization Candace called “one of the worst groups for Black people, helped her win $37,500 in high school.

