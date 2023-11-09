MadameNoire Featured Video

Word on the street is that Jamie Foxx is ready to propose to his girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp, and have more kids.

A source told Radar Online that the actor, 55, and the mystery woman, 29, are in the “smitten” and “having fun” stage of their relationship — but a baby is “absolutely in the plan!”

Foxx already has two daughters — Corinne, 29, and Anelise, 15. Still, Radar Online‘s source inferred that the actor is ready and excited to add to his brood. The insider also alleged that the multitalented performer “misses having little ones around” and hopes for a baby mothered by his lowkey boo.

“Plus, he would love to have a son,” the unidentified tea spiller claimed. “But he’ll be just as happy if Alyce has a little girl. More than anything he wants to make the most of his time, and he feels settling down and doing the whole marriage thing is the right choice.”

“He’s totally in love. He’s going to propose soon — probably over the holidays — and knowing Jamie, he’ll make it very romantic,” noted another alleged insider.

Notoriously private with his love life, the They Cloned Tyrone actor and Huckstepp have reportedly dated since sometime in 2022.

The 29-year-old doesn’t appear to be on social media. At this point, the public doesn’t know much about her. The Jasmine Brand reported that she’s an “Australian businesswoman.” Additionally, an insider who spoke with People said the actor’s girlfriend has been “in the U.S. for a while.”

In September, the under-the-radar couple was spotted on two separate occasions in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

According to People, the two were also photographed at Malibu’s Nobu in August.

Foxx shared in his 2021 memoir that he didn’t think marriage was in his future.

“I’ve just never been convinced that marriage was a good idea for me,” the Oscar winner wrote in Act Like You Got Some Sense. “I’ve had friends that have great marriages, others not so much. And it never seemed like marriage was necessary to raise my children in a safe and loving atmosphere.”

The star’s *rumored* impending proposal and desire for more kids comes months after he addressed his absence from the spotlight earlier this year.

As MadameNoire previously reported, the Django Unchained star was hospitalized in April for an undisclosed medical complication.

“I just [didn’t] want you to see me like that, man,” Foxx told his fans and 17 million Instagram followers in July. “I want you to see me laughing and having a good time. [Me] partying and cracking a joke, doing a movie, [or] a television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Garcelle Beauvais and Jamie Foxx Explain Why They Never Dated, & We’re Still Confused”